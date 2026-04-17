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Pochamma Out on OTT: Know When and Where to Stream This Original Series Online

Pochamma is a Telugu supernatural thriller web series that is now streaming on AhaTamil for Gold subscribers.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 April 2026 12:53 IST
Pochamma Out on OTT: Know When and Where to Stream This Original Series Online

Photo Credit: AhaTamil

This web series is out now, exclusively on AhaTamil.

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Highlights
  • Pochamma is an upcoming Telugu Supernatural Thriller Web Series
  • It has been directed by Ramesh Indira
  • Streaming now for Gold subscribers, only on Aha Tamil
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Pochamma is a supernatural thriller Telugu web series that has been produced by Shruti Naidu. The trailer for the show is out, and it seems to be highly promising with dark sequences and chilling instances. The plot of the web series is seemingly centred around an intense character, where there will be morals, dilemmas, and deep-rooted secrets. This web series is out now but for limited accessibility. Also, the starcast looks strong as ever. Also, the series will offer horrors, divinity, and unsettling elements.

When and Where to Watch Pochamma

This web series is out now, exclusively on AhaTamil, for the Aha Gold subscribers. It is available in two different languages, including Tamil and Telugu. Also, there are five episodes in total.

Official Trailer and Plot of Pochamma

As witnessed in the trailer, this Ahaoroginal series begins with the tagline - Your Sin Has a Witness. This web series will revolve around an intense character, where themes of supernatural retribution, guilt, and unwavering secrets will be explored. Also, the story will naturally delve deep into the moral dilemmas and uncovered secrets. This show is promised to be packed with high-dose entertainment and chilling supernatural sequences. Furthermore, the series will involve close interactions amongst the characters and a mystical thriller that certainly will keep the audience hooked to their seats.

Cast and Crew of Pochamma

Directed by Ramesh Indira, this show features an elegant starcast including Snehal Kamath, Arjun Ambatu, Vijay Shobaraj Pavoor, Priya Shatamarshan, Balaji Manohar, and Sri Pooja in the key roles. The music composition for this Aha original series has been done by L.V. Ganesan, while Shreesha Kuduvalli is the cinematographer.

Reception of Pochamma

The show is yet to be released on the digital screens. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

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Further reading: Pochamma, IMDb, AhaTamil
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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