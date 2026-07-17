Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro were recently launched in China, as the successor to last year's Redmi Note 15 lineup. A recent report highlighted that the Xiaomi sub-brand is planning to unveil the two phones in India soon, too. However, a tipster now claims that another Xiaomi sub-brand is also planning to launch rebranded versions of the two smartphones. Dubbed Poco M8 Power and Poco X8, the handsets will reportedly arrive in the country soon with specifications similar to their Chinese counterparts. The smartphones could be powered by distinct Snapdragon chipsets, too.

Poco M8 Power, Poco X8 Might Launch in India Soon

In a post on X, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that the Xiaomi sub-brand will launch the Poco M8 Power and Poco X8 in India this quarter. This suggests that the debut of the two smartphones could be a few weeks or months away.

As previously mentioned, the leaker also claims that the Poco M8 Power and Poco X8 will arrive in India as the rebranded versions of the Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro, which were recently launched in China. In terms of pricing, the leaker claims that the “pricing estimates are bad”, which suggests that the two Poco handsets could be priced significantly higher in India, compared to their Redmi counterparts.

Separately, tipster Kacper Skrzypek has shared a few details about the Poco X8's Indian variant. He claims that the smartphone will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, which is identical to the Redmi Note 17 Pro's Chinese variant. However, in other global markets, the Redmi smartphone will reportedly debut with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back, replacing the 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The latest leak aligns with a recent report that highlighted the Poco M8 Power will be unveiled in India with the same specifications and features as the Redmi Note 17 in China. To recap, the Redmi phone was launched in China on July 14 at a starting price of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset and an 8,000mAh battery.