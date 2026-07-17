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Lenovo Legion C700 Teased as a Cloud Gaming Handheld Ahead of August Launch

The teaser indicates that the Legion C700 is designed primarily for cloud gaming.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 July 2026 17:51 IST
Lenovo Legion C700 Teased as a Cloud Gaming Handheld Ahead of August Launch

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion C700 is teased in a white colourway

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Highlights
  • The Legion C700 includes four programmable buttons
  • Users can stream games without downloading them
  • The handheld may launch only in China initially
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Lenovo has teased a new handheld gaming device that appears to focus on cloud gaming rather than running games locally. Called the Legion C700, the upcoming device has been developed in collaboration with Tencent and is scheduled to debut in August. Ahead of its launch, Lenovo has confirmed several hardware details, including the display, gaming controls and cloud gaming capabilities. The latest teaser also points to a cloud-first gaming experience, distinguishing the handheld from the company's existing Legion Go lineup.

Lenovo Legion C700 Announced With Cloud Gaming Focus, August Debut

According to a post on Lenovo's official Weibo account, the Legion C700 will be unveiled in August. Lenovo also confirmed that the handheld will feature a 7.82-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will include TMR thumbsticks, Hall Effect triggers, an omnidirectional D-pad, two additional shoulder buttons and two programmable rear buttons. The company says the controls have been optimised for native cloud gaming to deliver a more seamless gameplay experience.

Based on the specifications shared so far, the Legion C700 has a smaller display than the Legion Go S, which features an 8-inch IPS panel at 120Hz. Lenovo has not yet revealed details about the processor, RAM, onboard storage or battery capacity. Promotional images currently show the handheld in a white finish, although the company has not confirmed whether additional colour options will be available.

The teaser indicates that the Legion C700 is designed primarily for cloud gaming. It will support Tencent START, enabling compatible titles to be streamed directly rather than installed on the device. Lenovo also says the platform will offer access to a large catalogue of popular and newly released games that can be played immediately without downloading them first.

Since Tencent START is currently available only in China, the Legion C700 may initially launch there. Lenovo has not announced whether the handheld will be introduced in other regions.

The device also resembles Lenovo's earlier Legion Play concept, an Android-based cloud-gaming handheld with Tencent software that was never released commercially. Although Lenovo has not confirmed the operating system for the Legion C700, the similarities suggest the company has returned to the cloud gaming handheld segment with a new product.

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Further reading: Lenovo Legion C700, Lenovo Legion C700 Design, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Lenovo Legion C700 Teased as a Cloud Gaming Handheld Ahead of August Launch
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