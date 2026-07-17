Samsung's next custom software interface, One UI 9, based on Android 17, is likely to be released with the next-generation Galaxy Z foldables later this month. Before the stable release, the company has been releasing new One UI 9 beta builds for the Galaxy S26 series and the latest test build hints that Samsung could bring a Galaxy S26-exclusive camera feature to the Galaxy S25 lineup through the One UI 9 update. The Galaxy S25 series is said to get the Horizontal Lock option in Super Steady mode, which will offer enhanced stabilisation.
Samsung Galaxy S25 May Gain Horizontal Lock Video Feature
X user Fahad Ali Javed (@fahadalijaved) claims to have spotted the Horizontal Lock feature in an internal One UI 9 test build for the Galaxy S25+. The software with build number DZG4 is said to include this camera feature, which was previously exclusive to the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung appears to have backported it to the Galaxy S25 series.
As per the post, when the Horizontal Lock is enabled, Videos captured in the Galaxy S25+ remain "perfectly flat with the horizon, even if the phone is tilted or rotated.
The Horizontal lock feature in the Galaxy S26 Camera app is designed to stabilise videos during movement. Samsung says it keeps the horizon level even during 360-degree rotations and offers gimbal-like footage by locking the frame during recording.
On the Galaxy S26 series, this feature can be accessed from the Camera app > Video mode > tap the Super Steady icon > select Super Steady with Horizontal Lock. This functionality uses the handset's gyroscope and accelerometer to track motion in real time.
Samsung has not officially confirmed the addition of the Horizontal Lock feature for the Galaxy S25 series, but based on this leak, we can expect it to reach older flagships through future One UI updates. The One UI 9, based on Android 17, is likely to debut with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 phones later this month. The beta programme for One UI 9 is currently active for the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S25 series in select markets.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S25?
The Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2340×1080 (FHD ) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and comes in two RAM and storage configurations: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, with no support for microSD expansion. It has a triple rear-camera system that includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 12MP front camera. The device supports 25W wired fast charging with its 4000mAh battery. It does not include a 3.5mm headphone jack and is available in Icyblue, Navy, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S25 released?
The Samsung Galaxy S25 launched on February 7, 2025.
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S25?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 through the Samsung official website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores across India.