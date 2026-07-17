Samsung's next custom software interface, One UI 9, based on Android 17, is likely to be released with the next-generation Galaxy Z foldables later this month. Before the stable release, the company has been releasing new One UI 9 beta builds for the Galaxy S26 series and the latest test build hints that Samsung could bring a Galaxy S26-exclusive camera feature to the Galaxy S25 lineup through the One UI 9 update. The Galaxy S25 series is said to get the Horizontal Lock option in Super Steady mode, which will offer enhanced stabilisation.

Samsung Galaxy S25 May Gain Horizontal Lock Video Feature

X user Fahad Ali Javed (@fahadalijaved) claims to have spotted the Horizontal Lock feature in an internal One UI 9 test build for the Galaxy S25+. The software with build number DZG4 is said to include this camera feature, which was previously exclusive to the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung appears to have backported it to the Galaxy S25 series.

Diving into the new One UI 9 internal on S25+ and found some incredible new additions—including features we thought were staying exclusive to the S26!



​Horizontal Lock (S25 Backport!): The S26's signature horizon-leveling video stabilization is officially here. Footage stays… https://t.co/F3y3xCL7Tz pic.twitter.com/5DDR8504j4 — Fahad Ali Javed (@fahadalijaved) July 16, 2026

As per the post, when the Horizontal Lock is enabled, Videos captured in the Galaxy S25+ remain "perfectly flat with the horizon, even if the phone is tilted or rotated.

The Horizontal lock feature in the Galaxy S26 Camera app is designed to stabilise videos during movement. Samsung says it keeps the horizon level even during 360-degree rotations and offers gimbal-like footage by locking the frame during recording.

On the Galaxy S26 series, this feature can be accessed from the Camera app > Video mode > tap the Super Steady icon > select Super Steady with Horizontal Lock. This functionality uses the handset's gyroscope and accelerometer to track motion in real time.

Samsung has not officially confirmed the addition of the Horizontal Lock feature for the Galaxy S25 series, but based on this leak, we can expect it to reach older flagships through future One UI updates. The One UI 9, based on Android 17, is likely to debut with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 phones later this month. The beta programme for One UI 9 is currently active for the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S25 series in select markets.