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  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Get Galaxy S26’s Horizontal Lock Camera Feature With One UI 9 Update

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Get Galaxy S26’s Horizontal Lock Camera Feature With One UI 9 Update

The Horizontal lock feature in the Galaxy S26 Camera app is designed to stabilise videos during movement.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 July 2026 17:21 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Get Galaxy S26’s Horizontal Lock Camera Feature With One UI 9 Update

Photo Credit: Samsung

On the Galaxy S26 series, Horizontal Lock can be accessed by opening the Camera app

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Highlights
  • One UI 9, based on Android 17, is likely to be released later this month
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 introduced the Horizontal Lock feature
  • This functionality uses the handset's gyroscope and accelerometer
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Samsung's next custom software interface, One UI 9, based on Android 17, is likely to be released with the next-generation Galaxy Z foldables later this month. Before the stable release, the company has been releasing new One UI 9 beta builds for the Galaxy S26 series and the latest test build hints that Samsung could bring a Galaxy S26-exclusive camera feature to the Galaxy S25 lineup through the One UI 9 update. The Galaxy S25 series is said to get the Horizontal Lock option in Super Steady mode, which will offer enhanced stabilisation.

Samsung Galaxy S25 May Gain Horizontal Lock Video Feature

X user Fahad Ali Javed (@fahadalijaved) claims to have spotted the Horizontal Lock feature in an internal One UI 9 test build for the Galaxy S25+. The software with build number DZG4 is said to include this camera feature, which was previously exclusive to the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung appears to have backported it to the Galaxy S25 series.

VoltSamsung Galaxy S25 Discussion
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As per the post, when the Horizontal Lock is enabled, Videos captured in the Galaxy S25+ remain "perfectly flat with the horizon, even if the phone is tilted or rotated.

The Horizontal lock feature in the Galaxy S26 Camera app is designed to stabilise videos during movement. Samsung says it keeps the horizon level even during 360-degree rotations and offers gimbal-like footage by locking the frame during recording.

On the Galaxy S26 series, this feature can be accessed from the Camera app > Video mode > tap the Super Steady icon > select Super Steady with Horizontal Lock. This functionality uses the handset's gyroscope and accelerometer to track motion in real time.

Samsung has not officially confirmed the addition of the Horizontal Lock feature for the Galaxy S25 series, but based on this leak, we can expect it to reach older flagships through future One UI updates. The One UI 9, based on Android 17, is likely to debut with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 phones later this month. The beta programme for One UI 9 is currently active for the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S25 series in select markets.

FAQSamsung Galaxy S25 FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S25?
The Samsung Galaxy S25 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2340×1080 (FHD ) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and comes in two RAM and storage configurations: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, with no support for microSD expansion. It has a triple rear-camera system that includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 12MP front camera. The device supports 25W wired fast charging with its 4000mAh battery. It does not include a 3.5mm headphone jack and is available in Icyblue, Navy, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S25 released?
The Samsung Galaxy S25 launched on February 7, 2025.
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S25?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 through the Samsung official website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores across India.
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Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Horizontal lock, Horizontal lock, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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