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  • Airtel Quietly Removes Rs. 549 Individual Postpaid Plan in India; Rs. 699 Plan Becomes Next Upgrade

Airtel Quietly Removes Rs. 549 Individual Postpaid Plan in India; Rs. 699 Plan Becomes Next Upgrade

Airtel postpaid subscribers are now nudged towards either the entry-level Rs. 449 option or the Rs. 699 Family plan.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 July 2026 17:46 IST
Airtel Quietly Removes Rs. 549 Individual Postpaid Plan in India; Rs. 699 Plan Becomes Next Upgrade

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Rs. 449 Individual postpaid plan remains the most affordable option in Airtel's portfolio

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Highlights
  • Airtel removes its Rs. 549 individual postpaid plan
  • Subscibers can now upgrade to the Rs. 699 Family plan
  • Other postpaid plans remain unchanged in terms of pricing
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Bharti Airtel has quietly removed one of its postpaid plans in India. Those looking for a higher-tier plan will now have to opt for the Rs. 699 Family plan, which includes one primary and one add-on SIM connection. Meanwhile, the Rs. 449 Individual plan remains the entry-level option for new subscribers. Although the telecom service provider is yet to issue an official statement explaining the change, the Rs. 549 postpaid plan is no longer listed on Airtel's website or within the Airtel Thanks app.

airtel Airtel

Airtel's remaining Individual and Family postpaid plans in India
Photo Credit: Airtel

Following the removal of the Rs. 549 Individual postpaid plan, users will be nudged towards either the entry-level Rs. 449 option or the Rs. 699 Family plan. The rest of Airtel's postpaid lineup remains unchanged.

Airtel Postpaid Plans: Price and Benefits

The Rs. 449 Individual postpaid plan remains the most affordable option in Airtel's portfolio. It offers unlimited 4G and 5G data, unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls, along with 100 SMS per day. Subscribers also get access to Fast Lane Technology with 5G slicing, 100GB of Google One cloud storage for six months, Airtel Xstream Play Premium for three months, Adobe Express Premium for a year, free Hello Tunes, and the Blue Ribbon Bag tracking service.

The plan further bundles Airtel's security features, such as fraud link blocking, spam protection, and OTP alerts.

Customers looking for a higher-tier plan will now have to move directly to the Rs. 699 Family plan instead of the Rs. 549 Individual plan. It includes one regular SIM and one free add-on SIM, which brings the effective cost to around Rs. 350 per member. The plan offers unlimited 4G and 5G data and unlimited voice calls for both users, along with 100 SMS per day.

In addition to Airtel's standard benefits, it bundles a six-month Amazon Prime Mobile subscription, one-year JioHotstar Mobile access, six months of Google One cloud storage (100GB), three months of Airtel Xstream Play Premium, and Adobe Express Premium for 12 months. Subscribers also get access to Fast Lane Technology with 5G slicing, Blue Ribbon Bag tracking, free Hello Tunes, fraud link blocking, spam detection, and OTP alerts.

Customers can also choose from the Rs. 999 Family plan with two free add-on SIMs, the Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,399 plans with three add-on SIMs, and the top-end Rs. 1,749 Family plan that includes four free add-on SIMs.

These higher-tier plans also bundle additional entertainment subscriptions such as Apple TV+ and Netflix, alongside standard benefits like unlimited data, voice calling, and other Airtel services.

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Further reading: Airtel Postpaid, Airtel Postpaid Plans, Airtel plans
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Airtel Quietly Removes Rs. 549 Individual Postpaid Plan in India; Rs. 699 Plan Becomes Next Upgrade
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