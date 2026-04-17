Youth is a 2026 romantic Telugu movie that is a coming-of-age drama. Ken Karunas directed it. It is a story of Praveen and Saroja, who fell in love in their teenage years. Praveen is a careless person and his parents love him a lot. His parents have a lot of expectations from him. Further, he becomes better eventually. There are many twists and turns in the story ahead which will entertain you. Let's get to know about the cast and crew, when and where to watch, and trailer and plot of Youth.

When and Where to Watch

Youth was released on March 19, 2026, in theatres and is now streaming on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

Youth is a tale of a boy named Praveen who is 15 years old and studies in a school, and has to face his parents' expectations during his teenage years. He stays with his father, Unnikrishnan, who is a baker and owns a shop. His mother, Saroja, loves him and expects a lot from him. He is a carefree juvenile boy who disrespects his parents and behaves as if he were very rich at his school. He has a crush on Preshika, who asks him to stop being in touch with her, even though she likes him. He realised this through one of his rivals. Both of them confess their love and enter into a relationship, and further, the story takes a different turn.

Cast and Crew

Ken Karunas has directed Youth. The cast includes Suraj Venjaramoody, Devdarshini, Meenakshi Dinesh, Anishma Anilkumar, and Priyanshi Yadav. It has been written by Ken Karunas. Viki has done cinematography. G. V. Prakash Kumar has given music.

Reception

Youth is a romantic tale that resonates with today's youth. It has an IMDb rating of 7.3.