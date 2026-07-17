Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 4G smartphones are all set to go official in India next week. Just days ahead of the formal launch, the domestic smartphone brand has revealed the key specifications of the Virat V1 series. The 5G model is confirmed to include a 6,000mAh battery, while the 4G version of Virat V1 will carry a 5,000mAh battery. Both models are teased to come with a 6.75-inch panel and a 13-megapixel rear camera unit. Both phones will run on Unisoc chipsets.

Lava Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 Specifications Officially Confirmed

Lava, in a press release on Friday, announced the key specifications of the Lava Virat V1 series ahead of its India launch. The Virat V1 5G will be offered in Arya Blue and Sonar Gold colours, while the Lava Virat V1 4G is confirmed to be released in Nilgiri Blue and Himalayan Silver shades.

The Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 4G are teased to feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The duo will have an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance and will include a face unlock feature. The lineup will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

For optics, the Virat V1 series will feature an AI-backed dual rear camera unit headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. For selfie and video chat, it will have a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Both phones are confirmed to offer the virtual RAM feature.

The 5G variant of Virat V1 will run on a Unisoc T8200 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is confirmed to house a 6,000mAh battery.

The Lava Virat V1, in contrast, will run on a Unisoc SC9863A processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It will have a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava assured doorstep after-sales service for the Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1. They are already scheduled to launch in India on July 24 and will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart.