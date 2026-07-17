Insomniac Games has shared a new trailer for Marvel's Wolverine, shedding more light on what people can expect from the superhero action title when it launches on PS5 later this year. The new trailer, which does not include gameplay, includes a first look at a character in the game, as well.

The trailer features the titular hero, Wolverine, along with Sabretooth and Lady Deathstrike, involved in a series of combat sequences across shifting settings and landscapes. While the trailer, titled “Ain't No Hero”, does not include any gameplay, it does give an idea of the action set pieces players can expect from the game.

Insomniac Games also confirmed that the new Marvel's Wolverine cinematic trailer will play ahead of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in select theatres in the US starting Friday.

Marvel's Wolverine Details

Marvel's Wolverine is confirmed to be a linear, story-driven adventure unlike Insomniac's open-world Spider-Man games. However, game director Mike Daly has said that the game will let players explore diverse levels set in locations across the globe. Levels themselves will differ in design and pacing, altering the way players navigate and explore the space.

While there's no open world, Marvel's Wolverine will include optional content, including collectibles.

At State of Play last month, Insomniac Games showcased a gameplay trailer for Wolverine, showing off the game's visceral combat, stealth, and mission design. The trailer also introduced Jean Grey, one of the heroes in the game fighting alongside Wolverine.

Last month, Insomniac also confirmed that the physical version of Marvel's Wolverine will include a disc in a box, following Rockstar Games' announcement that GTA 6's physical release will only include a digital download code in the box. Insomniac's confirmation also came before Sony said it would end physical disc production for new games releasing on PlayStation consoles starting January 2028.

Marvel's Wolverine will launch exclusive on PS5 on September 15, 2026. The game is currently available to pre-order in Standard and Digital Deluxe editions on PlayStation Store.