Earlier this week, Airtel released a first-of-its-kind service in India dubbed Priority Postpaid. The new service grants postpaid users uninterrupted, fast 5G connectivity even in crowded areas where network dips are typically observed. The telecom service provider said that the service is based on 5G network slicing, a new technology that creates virtual fastlanes inside a single 5G network using software-defined networking (SDN). The benefit is improved network responsiveness and more stable connectivity during congestion-heavy scenarios such as concerts, airports, stadiums, and crowded urban areas.

What is 5G Network Slicing

5G network slicing is a technology that allows a telecom operator to divide a single physical 5G network into multiple virtual networks, or “slices,” each optimised for a different purpose. Traditionally, all users and services on a mobile network compete for the same pool of network resources. During periods of congestion, such as large public events or peak commuting hours, performance can degrade because everyone is accessing the same infrastructure simultaneously.

Network slicing changes that approach. Instead of treating the network as one shared system, operators can allocate separate virtual lanes for different requirements. One slice might prioritise low latency for gaming, another might focus on reliability for industrial systems, while another could deliver stable speeds.

How Does Network Slicing Work?

At a technical level, network slicing relies heavily on SDN and cloud-native infrastructure. Unlike older telecom systems that depended on fixed hardware functions, modern 5G standalone networks virtualise many network operations. This means operators can dynamically allocate bandwidth, latency priorities, compute resources, and traffic routing to different slices.

A simple way to understand it is to imagine a highway. In a traditional network, every vehicle shares the same lanes. In a sliced network, operators can create dedicated lanes for emergency services, freight vehicles, public transport, or premium traffic. Importantly, these slices are not physically separate mobile towers or entirely independent networks. They are virtual partitions running on the same infrastructure.

Network slicing is widely considered one of the defining features that separates 5G from previous generations of mobile networks. While 4G primarily focused on delivering faster Internet to smartphones, 5G is designed to support vastly different types of applications at the same time. A factory robot, a self-driving vehicle, a cloud gaming session, and a smartphone user all have very different connectivity requirements.

The technology allows operators to tailor connectivity for each scenario without building entirely separate physical networks. This capability is especially important for enterprise use cases, where businesses may want dedicated network performance guarantees for manufacturing systems, logistics operations, healthcare applications, or remote infrastructure.

Major Limitations of Network Slicing

Despite its potential, network slicing is still evolving. One major limitation is that it works best on standalone 5G (5G SA) networks, where the 5G core operates independently from older 4G infrastructure. Many telecom operators globally are still transitioning towards full standalone deployments.

There are also operational challenges. Managing multiple virtual slices across millions of users and applications requires advanced orchestration systems and real-time traffic management. Security is another consideration. Since slices operate on shared infrastructure, operators need strong isolation mechanisms to prevent vulnerabilities in one slice from affecting another.

Additionally, consumer-facing slicing models are still relatively new. While enterprise use cases are clearer, telecom companies are still figuring out how to monetise prioritised consumer connectivity without creating concerns around fairness or net neutrality.