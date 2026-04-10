OnePlus Ace 6 was launched in China in October last year as a mid-range offering from the Chinese smartphone maker. Later, the lineup grew by one with the arrival of the OnePlus Ace 6T in December 2025. Now, the tech firm has started teasing the debut of a new Ace phone in China, which will reportedly be marketed as the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra. The teaser was shared by a company executive, who did not reveal any other details about the upcoming smartphone. The purported OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra was recently spotted on a certification database in the country. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset.

OnePlus Ace 6 Series Phone to Launch Soon in China

In a post on X, OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis has shared a video teasing the launch of a new OnePlus Ace series smartphone. At the same time, the teaser was also uploaded on OnePlus' official Weibo page with the phrase “OnePlus Ace New Product Month officially begins” (translated from Chinese), hinting that the upcoming Ace series phone could be launched later this month.

The tech firm has yet to reveal additional details about the new smartphone, including its name, specifications, features, or launch date, which are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Gizmochina reports that the teaser belongs to the rumoured OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, based on recent reports, leaks and rumours.

Recently, a report highlighted that the purported OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra has been spotted on the MIIT certification database in China, hinting that it might arrive in the country in April. The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra will reportedly be powered by the flagship octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It might sport a flat display that refreshes at up to 165Hz of refresh rate. The phone is said to pack an 8,000mAh battery, with support for 100W wired fast charging.

The current flagship phone in the Ace series is the OnePlus Ace 6, which was launched in China in October 2025 at a starting price of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with a 7,800mAh battery.