Late Shift Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Medical Professional Drama Online

Inspired by the book Unser Beruf ist nicht das Problem: Es sind die Umstande, Late Shift is an intense Swiss-German drama film that is now available for viewers in India to stream on digital screens. This film is a heartfelt drama film that centres around a dedicated nurse, who is confronted by an intense evening shift, wherein she must handle the pressure, exhaustion, and urgencies, while handling 25 patients in the entire surgical ward. The film is a tribute to the healthcare professionals.

When and Where to Watch Late Shift

This film is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Late Shift

Originally titled Heldin, this film revolves around Floria (Played by Leonie Benesch), a dedicated nurse who is supposed to care for 25 patients across the entire surgical ward, with just one other nurse. However, due to the understaffing at this Swiss Hospital, her duty turns into exhaustion and a hectic race-against-time when the immense pressure circulates around her late shift. Now, she must navigate her time through overwhelming emotions and face a stressful time, all while taking care of the patients with utmost warmth. The sequences are eye-opening and showcase the harsh reality of the overworked nursing staff in the hospitals.

Cast and Crew of Late Shift

Written and directed by Petra Biodina Volpe, this film stars Leonie Benesch in the lead role. Other supporting cast members include Sonja Riesen, Selma Jamal Aldin, Alireza Bayram, Margherita Schoch, and more. The film's cinematography was done by Judith Kaufmann, while Hansjorg Weibrich is the editor.

Reception of Late Shift

This film was theatrically released on Feb 7th, 2025, in Germany, and Feb 27th, 2025, in Switzerland, where it gained a welcoming response. The film's IMDb rating stands at 7.7/10.