iQOO Z9 Turbo was launched in China in April alongside the iQOO Z9 and iQOO Z9x. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and houses a 6,000mAh battery. The company has announced that it would soon launch a "Long Battery Life Version" of the handset, which suggests that it will get a bigger battery. It is confirmed to arrive in China in January 2025. iQOO has also revealed the battery size and chipset details of the anticipated iQOO Z9 Turbo variant.

iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Launch, Features

iQOO confirmed in a Weibo post that it will introduce a Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version handset in China in January 2025. Pre-reservations for the smartphone are currently open in the country via the Vivo China e-store and other e-commerce sites.

A recent Weibo post from the company revealed that the iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version will come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and a 6,400mAh battery. This is larger than the 6,000mAh battery found on the standard variant of the iQOO Z9 Turbo.

Notably, the iQOO Z9 Turbo+, which launched in China in September with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, carries a 6,400mAh battery as well.

An earlier post confirmed that the iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version will be offered in a "Flying Blue (translated from Chinese)" colourway. A promotional teaser suggests it will likely also come in black and white colour options. Other key features of the upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo version are expected to be similar to the standard iQOO Z9 Turbo handset.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, the iQOO Z9 Turbo sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The phone ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter at the back and a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Starting at a price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB+ 256GB option, the iQOO Z9 Turbo supports 80W wired fast charging.

