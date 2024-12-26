With the festive season in full swing, streaming platforms have lined up a stellar selection of movies and series to keep you hooked. From long-awaited sequels to gripping dramas and documentaries, this week's offerings are packed with diverse genres and compelling narratives. Whether you're a fan of high-stakes action, psychological thrillers or emotional storytelling, there's something for everyone. Below is a detailed look at the top OTT releases this week, so get ready to dive into these captivating stories and have a binge-watch session at the end of December.

New OTT Releases This Week (December 23 - December 29)

Check out the popular OTT releases for this week:

Gladiator II

Release Date : December 25

: December 25 Genre : Historical Epic, Action, Drama

: Historical Epic, Action, Drama Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Cast: Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi

Ridley Scott's Gladiator II continues the legacy of the iconic original, focusing on Lucius, the nephew of Commodus, as he navigates the volatile politics of Rome. With standout performances by Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington, the sequel offers a gripping tale of power, honour, and vengeance. The film promises stunning visuals, intense battles, and an emotional depth that builds upon its predecessor's legendary status.

Squid Game Season 2

Release Date : December 26

: December 26 Genre : Thriller, Drama

: Thriller, Drama Where to Watch : Netflix

: Netflix Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Jun, Gong Yoo, Yim Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Lee Jin Uk, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Kang Ae Sim, Lee David, Choi Seung Hyun, Roh Jae Won, Jo Yu Ri, Won Ji-an

The global phenomenon returns with even higher stakes and deadlier games. Squid Game Season 2 follows Seong Gi Hun as he re-enters the games, driven by a renewed sense of purpose. Packed with nail-biting tension, sharp social commentary, and complex characters, this season delves deeper into the psychological and moral dilemmas that define the series. Expect breathtaking twists and unforgettable moments.

Jump-Start My Heart

Release Date : December 25

: December 25 Genre : Romantic Drama

: Romantic Drama Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Cast: Erik Hayser, Gerardo Oñate, Itza Sodi, Yare Santana, Ana Serradilla, Gaby Espino, Tina Romero, Alejandro Porter, Osvaldo de León, Ruy Senderos, Ana Borquez, David Lobo, Sandra Echeverría, Roger Montes, Jacqueline Andere

This Spanish-language romantic drama, directed by José Pepe Bojórquez, follows Javi (Erik Hayser), a young widower still grieving the death of his wife, Mia (Ana Serradilla). Javi's life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers a letter from Mia urging him to meet several women in hopes of finding love again. Reluctantly, Javi honours her request, meeting each of the women Mia suggested. As Javi navigates this emotional journey, he must decide if he is truly ready to open his heart once more.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Release Date : December 27

: December 27 Genre : Horror-Comedy

: Horror-Comedy Where to Watch : Netflix

: Netflix Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rajesh Sharma, Arun Kushwah, Manish Wadhwa, Shataf Figar, Saurabh Dubey, Denzil Smith, Suresh Menon

Anees Bazmee's latest instalment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise brings back Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba. Set in the haunted Rakht Ghat of Kolkata, the film blends supernatural thrills with Bazmee's trademark humour. As Rooh Baba faces Manjulika once again, the film takes audiences on a rollercoaster of laughs and scares. The richly woven narrative ensures an entertaining and immersive experience.

Singham Again

Release Date: December 27

December 27 Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Shweta Tiwari, Dayanand Shetty, Viren Vazirani

Rohit Shetty's action-packed cop universe gets bigger and bolder with Singham Again. Inspired by the Ramayana, the story follows DCP Bajirao Singham as he embarks on a daring mission to rescue his wife. With intense action sequences, patriotic fervour, and emotional depth, the film promises an electrifying cinematic ride. The ensemble cast adds star power and ensures a gripping narrative.

RRR: Behind and Beyond

Release Date: December 27

December 27 Genre: Documentary

Documentary Where to Watch: Netflix

This behind-the-scenes documentary offers an intimate look at the making of SS Rajamouli's RRR. From the Oscar-winning choreography of Naatu Naatu to the larger-than-life action sequences, the film provides a fascinating glimpse into the creative processes behind one of India's biggest blockbusters. A must-watch for fans of the film and lovers of cinema.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World

Release Date : December 25

: December 25 Genre : Sci-Fi, Action, Drama

: Sci-Fi, Action, Drama Where to Watch : Disney+ Hotstar

: Disney+ Hotstar Cast: Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan, Steph de Whalley, Jonathan Aris, Joel Fry, Peter Benedict, Julia Watson, Níamh Marie Smith, Phil Baxter, Joshua Leese, Fiona Marr, Ell Potter, Liam Prince-Donnelly, Ruchika Rai, Samuel Sherpa-Moore

In this special episode of Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa steps into the shoes of the Doctor. Set in the marvellous Time Hotel of the 41st century, the story follows Joy as she accidentally opens a secret doorway, unravelling a series of thrilling events. From encountering dinosaurs and a Silurian to uncovering a perilous plan threatening humanity, the episode promises a gripping mix of adventure and drama. The Doctor and Joy must team up to save humankind from catastrophes.

The Mehta Boys

Release Date: December 27

December 27 Genre: Drama, Comedy, Family

Drama, Comedy, Family Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Boman Irani, Shreya Chaudhary

In The Mehta Boys, a father and son estranged due to their differences, are forced to spend 48 hours together. This heartwarming tale explores their emotional journey as they attempt to navigate the complexities of their strained relationship. Amidst humour and drama, the duo discovers more about each other, leading to personal growth and understanding.

Doctors

Release Date: December 27

December 27 Genre: Drama

Drama Where to Watch: JioCinema

JioCinema Cast: Sharad Kelkar, Harleen Sethi, Viraf Patel, Aamir Ali, Vivaan Shah

Doctors bring to life the ethical dilemmas and personal struggles of healthcare professionals. This emotionally charged drama offers a realistic portrayal of the challenges faced by those on the frontlines of medicine. The series captures the human side of healthcare with moving performances and thought-provoking storytelling.

Khoj: Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar

Release Date: December 27

December 27 Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Where to Watch : ZEE5

: ZEE5 Cast: Sharib Hashmi, Anupriya Goenka, Aamir Dalvi

Set in a small town, this gripping thriller follows a detective unravelling a series of disappearances. As dark secrets come to light, Khoj keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with a cleverly crafted plot and atmospheric storytelling. The well-developed characters and unexpected twists make it an engaging watch.

Genie

Release Date: December 27

December 27 Genre: Romance, Fantasy, Drama

Romance, Fantasy, Drama Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Jio Cinema Cast: Jayam Ravi, Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Devayani, Aajeedh Khalique

Genie follows the journey of a young Black woman struggling with insecurity. In search of a solution, she discovers a peculiar social networking program that promises to resolve all of her problems. However, as she delves deeper, she quickly realises that the programme comes with its own unexpected and dangerous consequences. With a captivating storyline and music by the legendary A. R. Rahman, this Tamil film explores themes of self-acceptance and the unforeseen costs of seeking external validation.

Sorgavaasal

Release Date: December 28

December 28 Genre: Drama

Drama Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Cast: RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan, Natty Subramaniam, Karunas, Samuel Abiola Robinson, Saniya Iyappan, Sharaf U Dheen, Balaji Sakthivel, Hakkim Shah, Ravi Raghavendra

This Tamil drama is a poignant tale of identity and redemption. Following a man's journey to reconnect with his roots, Sorgavaasal offers an emotionally resonant narrative. The film's rich cultural backdrop and heartfelt performances create a profoundly moving cinematic experience.

Your Fault

Release Date: December 29

December 29 Genre: Drama

Drama Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Cast: Nicole Wallace, Gabriel Guevara, Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Victor Varona, Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo, Gabriela Andrada, Álex Béjar, Javier Morgade, Felipe Londoño

Your Fault explores the intricate dynamics of a family torn apart by tragedy. The film delves into guilt, forgiveness, and the complexities of human relationships. With powerful storytelling and compelling performances, it resonates with viewers on a deeply personal level.

List of Other OTT Releases This Week

Here's a list of other notable series from this week: