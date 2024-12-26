With the festive season in full swing, streaming platforms have lined up a stellar selection of movies and series to keep you hooked. From long-awaited sequels to gripping dramas and documentaries, this week's offerings are packed with diverse genres and compelling narratives. Whether you're a fan of high-stakes action, psychological thrillers or emotional storytelling, there's something for everyone. Below is a detailed look at the top OTT releases this week, so get ready to dive into these captivating stories and have a binge-watch session at the end of December.
Check out the popular OTT releases for this week:
Ridley Scott's Gladiator II continues the legacy of the iconic original, focusing on Lucius, the nephew of Commodus, as he navigates the volatile politics of Rome. With standout performances by Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington, the sequel offers a gripping tale of power, honour, and vengeance. The film promises stunning visuals, intense battles, and an emotional depth that builds upon its predecessor's legendary status.
The global phenomenon returns with even higher stakes and deadlier games. Squid Game Season 2 follows Seong Gi Hun as he re-enters the games, driven by a renewed sense of purpose. Packed with nail-biting tension, sharp social commentary, and complex characters, this season delves deeper into the psychological and moral dilemmas that define the series. Expect breathtaking twists and unforgettable moments.
This Spanish-language romantic drama, directed by José Pepe Bojórquez, follows Javi (Erik Hayser), a young widower still grieving the death of his wife, Mia (Ana Serradilla). Javi's life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers a letter from Mia urging him to meet several women in hopes of finding love again. Reluctantly, Javi honours her request, meeting each of the women Mia suggested. As Javi navigates this emotional journey, he must decide if he is truly ready to open his heart once more.
Anees Bazmee's latest instalment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise brings back Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba. Set in the haunted Rakht Ghat of Kolkata, the film blends supernatural thrills with Bazmee's trademark humour. As Rooh Baba faces Manjulika once again, the film takes audiences on a rollercoaster of laughs and scares. The richly woven narrative ensures an entertaining and immersive experience.
Rohit Shetty's action-packed cop universe gets bigger and bolder with Singham Again. Inspired by the Ramayana, the story follows DCP Bajirao Singham as he embarks on a daring mission to rescue his wife. With intense action sequences, patriotic fervour, and emotional depth, the film promises an electrifying cinematic ride. The ensemble cast adds star power and ensures a gripping narrative.
This behind-the-scenes documentary offers an intimate look at the making of SS Rajamouli's RRR. From the Oscar-winning choreography of Naatu Naatu to the larger-than-life action sequences, the film provides a fascinating glimpse into the creative processes behind one of India's biggest blockbusters. A must-watch for fans of the film and lovers of cinema.
In this special episode of Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa steps into the shoes of the Doctor. Set in the marvellous Time Hotel of the 41st century, the story follows Joy as she accidentally opens a secret doorway, unravelling a series of thrilling events. From encountering dinosaurs and a Silurian to uncovering a perilous plan threatening humanity, the episode promises a gripping mix of adventure and drama. The Doctor and Joy must team up to save humankind from catastrophes.
In The Mehta Boys, a father and son estranged due to their differences, are forced to spend 48 hours together. This heartwarming tale explores their emotional journey as they attempt to navigate the complexities of their strained relationship. Amidst humour and drama, the duo discovers more about each other, leading to personal growth and understanding.
Doctors bring to life the ethical dilemmas and personal struggles of healthcare professionals. This emotionally charged drama offers a realistic portrayal of the challenges faced by those on the frontlines of medicine. The series captures the human side of healthcare with moving performances and thought-provoking storytelling.
Set in a small town, this gripping thriller follows a detective unravelling a series of disappearances. As dark secrets come to light, Khoj keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with a cleverly crafted plot and atmospheric storytelling. The well-developed characters and unexpected twists make it an engaging watch.
Genie follows the journey of a young Black woman struggling with insecurity. In search of a solution, she discovers a peculiar social networking program that promises to resolve all of her problems. However, as she delves deeper, she quickly realises that the programme comes with its own unexpected and dangerous consequences. With a captivating storyline and music by the legendary A. R. Rahman, this Tamil film explores themes of self-acceptance and the unforeseen costs of seeking external validation.
This Tamil drama is a poignant tale of identity and redemption. Following a man's journey to reconnect with his roots, Sorgavaasal offers an emotionally resonant narrative. The film's rich cultural backdrop and heartfelt performances create a profoundly moving cinematic experience.
Your Fault explores the intricate dynamics of a family torn apart by tragedy. The film delves into guilt, forgiveness, and the complexities of human relationships. With powerful storytelling and compelling performances, it resonates with viewers on a deeply personal level.
Here's a list of other notable series from this week:
|Movie/Series
|Streaming Platform
|OTT Release Date
|Lakshmi Niwas
|ZEE5
|December 23, 2024
|Mannat
|ZEE5
|December 23, 2024
|Celebrity MasterChef
|Sony LIV
|December 23, 2024
|Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
|Netflix
|December 24, 2024
|Panchayat Jetty
|ManoramaMAX
|December 24, 2024
|ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief's Clothing
|Amazon Prime Video
|December 24, 2024
|Party Till I Die
|Amazon Prime Video
|December 24, 2024
|I am Kathalan
|ManoramaMAX
|December 25, 2024
|Harry Potter: Wizard of Baking
|Amazon Prime Video
|December 25, 2024
|Origin
|Netflix
|December 25, 2024
|Mura
|Amazon Prime Video
|December 25, 2024
|Bhairathi Ranagal
|Amazon Prime Video
|December 26, 2024
|Mothers' Instinct
|Lionsgate Play
|December 27, 2024
|Maestro in Blue Season 3
|Netflix
|December 28, 2024
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement