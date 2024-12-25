Technology News
English Edition

The Roundup: Punishment Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know

The Roundup: Punishment has premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 December 2024 14:03 IST
The Roundup: Punishment Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Youtube/Prime

The Roundup: Punishment is now available for streaming

Highlights
  • The Roundup: Punishment to premiere on Prime Video
  • Ma Seok-do investigates online crime in The Roundup: Punishment
  • Cast includes Ma Dong-seok, Kim Mu-yeol, and Park Ji-hwan
Advertisement

South Korea's latest addition to its action-packed film series, The Roundup: Punishment, has captured audience's attention with its high-stakes storyline and compelling performances. Directed by Heo Myung-haeng, the film is the fourth instalment in The Roundup series, following The Roundup: No Way Out. The movie premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival on February 23, 2024, and was later released theatrically in South Korea on April 24, 2024. The movie is now available to watch online.

When and Where to Watch The Roundup: Punishment

The Roundup: Punishment is available for streaming on Prime Video. The movie is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Roundup: Punishment

The trailer teases a gripping narrative rooted in crime and justice. Inspired by the 2015 Pattaya murder case in Thailand, the plot follows Detective Ma Seok-do, played by Ma Dong-seok, as he unravels a web of illegal online gambling and cryptocurrency scams. Baek Chang-gi, portrayed by Kim Mu-yeol, serves as the film's antagonist, leading a shadowy organisation involved in violence and corruption. The storyline unfolds across South Korea and the Philippines, keeping viewers on edge with its fast-paced action and intense confrontations.

Cast and Crew of The Roundup: Punishment

Ma Dong-seok reprises his role as Detective Ma Seok-do, joined by Kim Mu-yeol as the ruthless Baek Chang-gi. Other notable cast members include Lee Dong-hwi as Chang Dong-cheol, an IT prodigy, and Park Ji-hwan as Jang Yi-soo, a pivotal ally in the investigation. The film's production was managed by Bigpunch Pictures, Hong Film, and B.A. Entertainment. Yoon Il-sang composed the soundtrack, adding a dynamic auditory layer to the intense visuals.

Reception of The Roundup: Punishment

The film has garnered positive reviews for its gripping storyline and standout performances. As per box office reports, it grossed $83.5 million globally, securing its place as the second-highest-grossing Korean film of 2024 and ranking among the top ten highest-grossing Korean films of all time. Critical acclaim and commercial success underscore its impact on the action genre.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: The Roundup, crime thriller, Ma Seok-do, Ma Dong-seok, online crime, action film, South Korea, IMAX, 4DX, Berlin Film Festival
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Hit Store Shelves Two Weeks After Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report
Gladiator 2 OTT Release Date: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal Starrer Now Available For Rent on Prime Video
The Roundup: Punishment Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Said to Go on Sale in February Next Year
  2. OnePlus 12 Price Drops in India Ahead of OnePlus 13 Launch
  3. You Can Buy OnePlus Open Below Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon for a Limited Time
  4. MIT Researchers Measure Quantum Geometry of Electrons in Solid Materials
  5. Oppo Reno 13 5G Design Revealed in Official Teaser Video Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazon Offering Big Discounts on Smart TVs From Leading Brands: See Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Top 10 Solar Flares of 2024: The Most Powerful Solar Events and Their Impact
  2. Genetic Analysis Reveals Family Sacrifices in 1,500-Year-Old Moche Tomb in Peru
  3. Astronomers Spot New Cosmic Explosions 100 Times Brighter Than the Sun
  4. Apple Executive Explains Why the Company Will Never Develop a Google-Like Search Engine
  5. OnePlus Open at Under Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon Is a Deal Worth Checking Out
  6. The Roundup: Punishment Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Gladiator 2 OTT Release Date: Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal Starrer Now Available For Rent on Prime Video
  8. Subedaar OTT Release: Anil Kapoor’s Action-Drama to Stream on Prime Video
  9. RRR: Behind and Beyond Documentary OTT Release Date Revealed
  10. Bagheera Hindi Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »