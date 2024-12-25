South Korea's latest addition to its action-packed film series, The Roundup: Punishment, has captured audience's attention with its high-stakes storyline and compelling performances. Directed by Heo Myung-haeng, the film is the fourth instalment in The Roundup series, following The Roundup: No Way Out. The movie premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival on February 23, 2024, and was later released theatrically in South Korea on April 24, 2024. The movie is now available to watch online.

When and Where to Watch The Roundup: Punishment

The Roundup: Punishment is available for streaming on Prime Video. The movie is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Roundup: Punishment

The trailer teases a gripping narrative rooted in crime and justice. Inspired by the 2015 Pattaya murder case in Thailand, the plot follows Detective Ma Seok-do, played by Ma Dong-seok, as he unravels a web of illegal online gambling and cryptocurrency scams. Baek Chang-gi, portrayed by Kim Mu-yeol, serves as the film's antagonist, leading a shadowy organisation involved in violence and corruption. The storyline unfolds across South Korea and the Philippines, keeping viewers on edge with its fast-paced action and intense confrontations.

Cast and Crew of The Roundup: Punishment

Ma Dong-seok reprises his role as Detective Ma Seok-do, joined by Kim Mu-yeol as the ruthless Baek Chang-gi. Other notable cast members include Lee Dong-hwi as Chang Dong-cheol, an IT prodigy, and Park Ji-hwan as Jang Yi-soo, a pivotal ally in the investigation. The film's production was managed by Bigpunch Pictures, Hong Film, and B.A. Entertainment. Yoon Il-sang composed the soundtrack, adding a dynamic auditory layer to the intense visuals.

Reception of The Roundup: Punishment

The film has garnered positive reviews for its gripping storyline and standout performances. As per box office reports, it grossed $83.5 million globally, securing its place as the second-highest-grossing Korean film of 2024 and ranking among the top ten highest-grossing Korean films of all time. Critical acclaim and commercial success underscore its impact on the action genre.