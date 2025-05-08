Technology News
Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajkumar Rao Starrer Film Online?

Bhool Chuk Maaf is a heartfelt drama streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 16, 2025, starring Rajkumar Rao.

Updated: 8 May 2025 16:50 IST
Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajkumar Rao Starrer Film Online?

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Rajkumar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf will be coming to OTT next week.

Highlights
  • Bhool Chuk Maaf to stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 16, 2025
  • Directed by Karan Sharma, featuring Rajkumar Rao and Vamika Gabbi
  • Emotional drama exploring love, fate, flaws, and forgiveness
Bhool Chuk Maaf is an emotional Hindi drama that showcases complex human relationships with the power of forgiveness. The story highlights guilt, healing and redemption. The narrative begins in a small town with characters who are too flawed. Further, in the story, the lives change with the acceptance and giving of second chances. Viewers can relate to the story as we all have flaws, and look for a second chance in life after acceptance.

When and Where to Watch Bhool Chuk Maaf

Bhool Chuk Maaf was going to be released on May 9, 2025, in theatres, but due to Operation Sindoor, Maddock Films have revealed that the movie will be released on the OTT platform, instead. As per the latest X post, the company has confirmed that the movie will be released on May 16, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video

Official Trailer and Plot Overview

The trailer shows the story of a man who is looking for a government job and comes from a small town, Varanasi. He got the job and is trying to get married to his love. But before the wedding, the fate changes everything, he faces unexpected incidents in his life ahead. The story further goes into a hilarious heart touching journey of love, fate, flaws, and second chances.

Cast and Crew Behind Bhool Chuk Maaf

The film features Rajkumar Rao, co-starring with Vamika Gabbi. Both have given stellar performances. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and is directed by Karan Sharma. Amit Trivedi is the music composer of Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Reception and Early Buzz

The film has received an overwhelming anticipation from earlier promotions. Viewers always wait for something relatable to watch. The trailer of the film has won more than 10 million hearts within 2 days of the release. It is more approachable for the viewers to watch the movie from their homes now.

 

Comments

Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rajkumar Rao Starrer Film Online?
