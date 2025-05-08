Ouseppinte Osiyathu is a Malayam family drama that is set to release on your digital screens soon. The movie is directed by Sarath Chandran R.J, and stars Vijayaraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, and Kalabhavan Shajohn in the lead roles. It is an epic drama movie that revolves around a father and his sons, who collectively are seeking a solution to an unexpected family issue. This film is a pure blend of emotions and conflicts.

When and Where to Watch Ouseppinte Osiyathu

Ouseppinte Osiyathu will drop on May, 09, 2025, only on ManoramaMax. Viewers will need to subscribe to watch. Also, the movie is available only in the Malayalam language.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ouseppinte Osiyathu

Ouseppinte Osiyathu is a story of a father who lives a smooth life with his three sons. Regardless of building them a secure and happy life in the remote mountain area, the family witnesses an unexpected family issue. This results in emotional fights, conflicts, and the uncovering of hidden truths from the past. Will this family break, or will their love overpower the conflicts?

Cast and Crew of Ouseppinte Osiyathu

Ouseppinte Osiyathu has been directed by Sarath Chandran R.J., while the writer is Fazal Hassan. The movie stars Vijayaraghavan in the lead role, supported by a super-talented star cast like Dileesh Pothan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Hemanth Menon, Lenaa, Anjali Krishna, etc. The music composer for Ouseppinte Osiyathu is Sumesh Parameshwar, whereas the cinematographer is Arvind Kannabiran.

Reception of Ouseppinte Osiyathu

The theatrical release of Ouseppinte Osiyathu was held on March 7, 2025. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. The IMDb rating of this family drama was 6.1/10.