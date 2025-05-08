Prathi Niraparadhiyaano is all set for its OTT debut on ManoramaMax on May 9, 2025. The movie features the veteran actors Indrans and Sreejith Ravi in the lead roles after its theatrical release on December 22, 2022. The much-awaited Malayalam drama is all set for its OTT premiere. Prathi Niraparadhiyaano is a drama that challenges the aspect of innocence and guilt in modern society. The movie will keep the viewers hooked and question the ongoing justice in society.

When and Where To Watch?

Cast and Crew of Prathi Niraparadhiyaano

The movie was written and directed by Sunil Pottammal. Indrans and Sreejith Ravi are in the lead roles. The film has a strong supporting cast of Aabha Shahjith, Aristo Suresh, Balaji Sharma Hareesh Peradi, Idavela Babu, Kullappulli Leela, Neena Kurup, Parvathi Sasankan, Sunil Sugatha, and others.

The crew includes the tech cinematography, which is covered by Uthpal V Nayanar, along with John Kutthy's editing. Arun Raj is the music composer, and the background score is by S.P. Venkatesh. The lyricists of the movie are P.T Binu and B.K Harinarayan, with art direction by Ranjith Kotheri and costume design by Suresh Fitwell.

The Storyline of Prathi Niraparadhiyaano

Prathi Niraparadhiyaano challenges the very aspect of today's society around the wrong happenings. It challenges the element of guilt and innocence in the modern society. The movie's concept reflects the theme of justice, the perception of the public, and complex morals, in a way making the audience view how society treats the accused. With strong characters and thought-provoking thought-provoking questions like, is every accused truly guilty? Or do we judge too quickly?

Reception

After its Theatrical release, Prathi Niraparadhiyaano starring Indrans and Sreejith Ravi on December 22, 2022. It is all set for its OTT release on ManoramaMax on May 9, 2025. The movie received a warm response from the early viewers and has a rating of 8.2/10 on IMDB.