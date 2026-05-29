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Bheemseri Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Telugu Rural Drama Film Online

Written and directed by Ravindra Siddarth Puri, Bheemseri is a raw rural drama film that is now streaming on digital screens. The viewers can rent it on Amazon Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 May 2026 12:32 IST
Bheemseri Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Telugu Rural Drama Film Online

Photo Credit: prime video

The film has recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

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Highlights
  • Bheemseri is a Telugu emotional rural drama film
  • It has been written and directed by Ravindra Siddarth Puri
  • Now Available for Rent, only on Amazon Prime Video
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Written and directed by Ravindra Siddarth Puri, Bheemseri - A Village Story is a highly emotional rural drama film that has finally arrived on the digital screens. The plot of the film is centred around village life, wherein the generational secrets and emotional struggles of the villagers have been showcased. Furthermore, the film will take a turn when the main characters will be involved in shocking confrontations and unveil some of the darkest secrets lying behind. The sequences come along with a blend of raw rural atmosphere and deep emotions.

When and Where to Watch Bheemseri

The film has recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video for Rent. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bheemseri

Set in the backdrop of the village named Bheemseri, this film revolves around the lives of the villagers that is controlled by the authorities possessing generational wealth and dominance. Furthermore, the plot explores an emotional romance that involves a love story driven by caste differences and societal standings. From powerful confrontations to familial backlash, this love soon turns into a community war. Also, while reaching the climax, the storyline further showcases the survival of the best within the dynamics of the village. The shocking yet dark secrets of the higher authorities lead to the uncovering of the cobweb of corruption within the village.

Cast and Crew of Bheemseri

This film stars prominent actors like Soujanya Bodu, Natraj Burra, Mahesh Peggarla, Siri Ravulachari, and more. Darugupally is the producer of the film, while SSV has composed the music. Additionally, Chandu Prasad D has served as the cinematographer.

Reception of Bheemseri

This film was recently released on May 23rd, 2026, on digital screens. The makers have decided not to release it theatrically. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently awaited.

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Further reading: Bheemseri, IMDb, Prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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