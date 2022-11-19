Technology News
Chup OTT Release Date: R Balki’s Directorial to Stream on ZEE5 on November 25

Chup will be available to viewers in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

By Agencies |  Updated: 19 November 2022 15:52 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/Zee5

Chup is billed as a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool

Highlights
  • Chup is a film made around the sensitivity of an artist
  • India Lockdown stars Prateik Babber, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad
  • Chup received mixed reviews when it was released in theatres

Filmmaker R Balki's Chup: Revenge of the Artist is set to have its OTT premiere on Zee5 on November 25, the streamer announced Saturday.

Starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary, the thriller chronicles the story of a psychopath killer targeting film critics. The movie had received mixed reviews from the critics when it was released in theatres on September 23.

Balki said Chup, which is billed as a homage to master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic Kaagaz Ke Phool, is a film made around the sensitivity of an artist.

"Chup is a story that examines the insensitivity towards an artist's work and also the flaw in the reaction of the artist towards such criticism. Its a film about the dangerous consequences of mistaking responsibility for power," the director said in a statement.

With its world digital premiere on Zee5, the film will be available to viewers in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Another awaited movie on Zee5 is Madhur Bhandarkar directorial India Lockdown, which is set to release on the OTT platform on December 2. 

India Lockdown weaves together four parallel stories, which revolve around an elderly father desperate to reach his pregnant daughter, a grounded pilot stuck at home, a feisty, out-of-work sex worker and a migrant couple walking home to their village. The film brings out the trauma and trails of the common people during the first lockdown following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie was filmed in February and March of 2021, right before the deadly COVID-19 Delta wave hit the country.

India Lockdown, starring Prateik Babber, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Satvik Bhatia and Prakash Belawadi, will have its gala premiere on November 21 at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. 

 

Chup

Chup

  • Release Date 23 September 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Romance, Thriller
  • Cast
    Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Bhatt
  • Director
    R. Balki
  • Music Aman Pant, Amit Trivedi, Sneha Khanwalkar, S. D. Burman
  • Producer
    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Jayantilal Gada, Anil Naidu, Gauri Shinde
  • Production
    Hope Production
Kaagaz Ke Phool

Kaagaz Ke Phool

  • Release Date 2 January 1959
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Duration 2h 28min
  • Cast
    Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rehman, Johnny Walker, Veena, Baby Naaz, Mahesh Kaul, Prathima Devi, Minoo Mumtaz, Ruby Myers, Mehmood, Mohan Choti, Tun Tun
  • Director
    Guru Dutt
  • Music S. D. Burman
  • Production
    Guru Dutt Films
  • Certificate U
India Lockdown

India Lockdown

  • Release Date 2 December 2022
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Aahana Kumra, Saanand Verma, Madhvendra Jha, Prakash Belawadi, Zarin Shihab, Gopal Singh, Salim Siddiqui, Tahura Mansuri, Kavitta Amarjeett, Sahil Sethi
  • Director
    Madhur Bhandarkar
  • Producer
    Madhur Bhandarkar, Renu Bhandarkar, Jain Pranav
  • Production
    Bhandarkar Entertainment, PJ Motion Pictures, Pen Marudhar Entertainment
