Xiaomi outfolding smartphone prototype has been leaked online recently. The prototype, teased by tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, hints at a Xiaomi smartphone with an outward folding ability. The spotted prototype comes with a Snapdragon 855 with X50 modem for 5G support. The tipster has mentioned that “the device was super-secret and very few units made their way into the public”. The patent for the outward folding handset was first spotted way back in 2020. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro internal testing has reportedly begun in different countries in Asia.

In a recent leak by tipster Kuba Wojciechowski via Twitter, the prototype of an outfolding Xiaomi smartphone has been spotted. As mentioned earlier, the prototype is said to come with a Snapdragon 855 with X50 modem for 5G support. The tweet also mentioned that the smartphone was “super-secret and very few units made their way into the public”.

This is a prototype of the Xiaomi outward folding phone that was patented but never actually shipped (or even leaked in real life). More details and photos below 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/wMgCdCnUx2 — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) November 17, 2022

To recall, the patent for outward folding devices was spotted in 2020 by letsgodigital.

Meanwhile, the Chinese company is heading to launch the Xiaomi 13 series and the the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro internal testing has reportedly begun in different countries in Asia. The smartphones from the Chinese company are expected to launch in early 2023. Xiaomi 13 was reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website recently. The Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro have been tipped to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup along with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is said to sport a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO display with a 2K resolution.

The Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro could sport curved displays. The Xiaomi 13 is expected to measure 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3mm, while the camera bump takes it to 10.3mm in thickness.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.