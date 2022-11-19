Technology News
Xiaomi Outfolding Smartphone Prototype Leaked via Twitter: All Details

The spotted prototype of Xiaomi comes with a Snapdragon 855 with X50 modem for 5G support.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 19 November 2022 15:30 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Za_Raczke

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro internal testing has reportedly begun

Highlights
  • The patent for outward folding devices was spotted in 2020
  • Xiaomi 13 series expected to launch in early 2023
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro is said to sport a 6.7-inch display

Xiaomi outfolding smartphone prototype has been leaked online recently. The prototype, teased by tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, hints at a Xiaomi smartphone with an outward folding ability. The spotted prototype comes with a Snapdragon 855 with X50 modem for 5G support. The tipster has mentioned that “the device was super-secret and very few units made their way into the public”. The patent for the outward folding handset was first spotted way back in 2020. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro internal testing has reportedly begun in different countries in Asia.

In a recent leak by tipster Kuba Wojciechowski via Twitter, the prototype of an outfolding Xiaomi smartphone has been spotted. As mentioned earlier, the prototype is said to come with a Snapdragon 855 with X50 modem for 5G support. The tweet also mentioned that the smartphone was “super-secret and very few units made their way into the public”.

To recall, the patent for outward folding devices was spotted in 2020 by letsgodigital.

Meanwhile, the Chinese company is heading to launch the Xiaomi 13 series and the the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro internal testing has reportedly begun in different countries in Asia. The smartphones from the Chinese company are expected to launch in early 2023. Xiaomi 13 was reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website recently. The Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro have been tipped to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup along with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is said to sport a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO display with a 2K resolution.

The Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro could sport curved displays. The Xiaomi 13 is expected to measure 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3mm, while the camera bump takes it to 10.3mm in thickness.

Jasmin Jose
