Technology News
loading

FTX Launches Strategic Review, Seeks Court Relief to Pay Critical Vendors

FTX has appointed Perella Weinberg Partners LP as its lead investment bank to help with the sale process, subject to court approval.

By Reuters |  Updated: 19 November 2022 18:06 IST
FTX Launches Strategic Review, Seeks Court Relief to Pay Critical Vendors

FTX in a court filing on Saturday asked for permission to pay prepetition claims of up to $9.3 million

Highlights
  • FTX sought court relief to let operation of global cash management system
  • The company has hired Perella Weinberg Partners as lead investment bank
  • FTX, its affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on November 11

Collapsed crypto exchange FTX said on Saturday it has launched a strategic review of its global assets and is preparing for the sale or reorganisation of some businesses.

FTX, along with about 101 affiliated firms, also sought court relief to allow the operation of a new global cash management system and payment to its critical vendors.

The exchange and its affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on November 11 in one of the highest-profile crypto blowups, leaving an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing total losses in the billions of dollars.

FTX in a court filing on Saturday asked for permission to pay prepetition claims of up to $9.3 million (nearly Rs. 75 crore) to its critical vendors after an interim order and up to $17.5 million (nearly Rs. 140 crore) after the entry of the final order.

The exchange said that if it fails to receive the requested court relief, it will result in "immediate and irreparable harm" to its businesses.

"Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX's new Chief Executive Officer John Ray said.

The company has appointed Perella Weinberg Partners LP as its lead investment bank to help with the sale process, subject to court approval.

"I respectfully ask all of our employees, vendors, customers, regulators and government stakeholders to be patient with us as we put in place the arrangements that corporate governance failures at FTX prevented us from putting in place prior to filing our chapter 11 cases," Ray said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FTX, Crytocurrency, Bankruptcy
Chup OTT Release Date: R Balki’s Directorial to Stream on ZEE5 on November 25
Featured video of the day
Fujufilm X-H2: Can it Compete With a Phone?

Related Stories

FTX Launches Strategic Review, Seeks Court Relief to Pay Critical Vendors
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Binance CEO Takes Jibe at India’s Tax Regime, Says Business Not Viable
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Review: A Well-Rounded Low-Cost Flagship
  3. Airtel 5G Rollout Expanded to Gurugram, Available in These 13 Locations
  4. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  5. Elon Musk Begins Twitter Poll on Donald Trump’s Account Reinstating
  6. JioCall App Confirms Debut of Jio GigaFiber Fixedline Calling Service
  7. How WhatsApp May Make Recording, Sending Videos Easier on Android
  8. WhatsApp Business Now Lets Users Search, Chat and Shop Products on the App
  9. How to Find, Add and Share Christmas Stickers on WhatsApp
  10. How to Use WhatsApp Polls on Android, iOS
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Launches Strategic Review, Seeks Court Relief to Pay Critical Vendors
  2. Chup OTT Release Date: R Balki’s Directorial to Stream on ZEE5 on November 25
  3. Xiaomi Outfolding Smartphone Prototype Leaked via Twitter: All Details
  4. Vivo X90 Specifications Officially Teased Ahead of Launch; to Support 120W Fast Charging: Details
  5. Google Fixes Rules for Inviting Guest Speakers to Its Offices After Recent Row Over Indian Speaker
  6. FTX Fires Three Top Executives Including Co-Founder Gary Wang: Report
  7. Elon Musk Begins Twitter Poll on Donald Trump’s Account Reinstating
  8. Elon Musk Reinstates Some Banned Twitter Accounts, No Decision on Donald Trump Yet
  9. FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's Public Remarks Pose Challenge for His Lawyers
  10. WhatsApp Business Now Lets Users Search, Chat and Shop Products on the App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.