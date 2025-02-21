CID Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix
Sony's long-running crime series CID is now streaming on Netflix, bringing its gripping investigations to a wider audience. The first 18 episodes of Season 2 are now available on the platform with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday. The show will continue airing on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on SonyLIV. Fans who have followed CID over the years will now have another platform to enjoy the series, which has remained a household name in crime fiction for over two decades.
According to reports, CID's second season is streaming on Netflix from February 21. The first 18 episodes were released in one go, while subsequent episodes will be added every weekend at 10 PM beginning from February 22. Despite its move to Netflix, CID will not be leaving television or SonyLIV, ensuring that fans have multiple options to watch their favourite crime-solving team in action.
The show, which has captivated audiences since its official debut in 1998, follows the investigative unit led by ACP Pradyuman as they crack complex cases using forensic science and sharp deduction skills. Over the years, CID has gained a loyal fanbase, with its suspense-driven storytelling and memorable characters keeping viewers engaged. Reports indicate that the new season will retain the classic investigative elements while introducing fresh challenges for the team.
CID has been created by BP Singh, who has also contributed as a writer on occasion. Other writers associated with the show include Rajat Aroraa, Shriram Raghavan, Christabelle D'souza, Virendra Shahney, Nitika Kanwar, Naila Chogle, and Prabal Baruah. The series stars Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Senior Inspector Abhijeet, and Dayanand Shetty as Senior Inspector Daya. Over the years, various actors have joined the cast, contributing to its long-standing success.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement