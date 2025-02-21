Technology News
English Edition

CID Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

CID Season 2 is now on Netflix with 18 episodes available and new episodes releasing every weekend.

Updated: 21 February 2025 16:36 IST
CID Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

CID Season 2 premiered on Netflix with 18 episodes

Highlights
  • CID Season 2 premiered on Netflix with 18 episodes
  • New episodes will release every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM
  • CID continues streaming on SonyLIV and airing on Sony Entertainment
Advertisement

Sony's long-running crime series CID is now streaming on Netflix, bringing its gripping investigations to a wider audience. The first 18 episodes of Season 2 are now available on the platform with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday. The show will continue airing on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on SonyLIV. Fans who have followed CID over the years will now have another platform to enjoy the series, which has remained a household name in crime fiction for over two decades.

When and Where to Watch CID on Netflix

According to reports, CID's second season is streaming on Netflix from February 21. The first 18 episodes were released in one go, while subsequent episodes will be added every weekend at 10 PM beginning from February 22. Despite its move to Netflix, CID will not be leaving television or SonyLIV, ensuring that fans have multiple options to watch their favourite crime-solving team in action.

Official Trailer and Plot of CID

The show, which has captivated audiences since its official debut in 1998, follows the investigative unit led by ACP Pradyuman as they crack complex cases using forensic science and sharp deduction skills. Over the years, CID has gained a loyal fanbase, with its suspense-driven storytelling and memorable characters keeping viewers engaged. Reports indicate that the new season will retain the classic investigative elements while introducing fresh challenges for the team.

Cast and Crew of CID

CID has been created by BP Singh, who has also contributed as a writer on occasion. Other writers associated with the show include Rajat Aroraa, Shriram Raghavan, Christabelle D'souza, Virendra Shahney, Nitika Kanwar, Naila Chogle, and Prabal Baruah. The series stars Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Senior Inspector Abhijeet, and Dayanand Shetty as Senior Inspector Daya. Over the years, various actors have joined the cast, contributing to its long-standing success.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: CID, Netflix, CID Season 2, Indian Crime Shows, Streaming, Sony Entertainment, SonyLIV, Crime Series
WhatsApp Faces EU Tech Rules After Reaching Very Large Platform Status
CID Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Renders Surfaced Online Hinting at Design
  2. Oppo Find N5 Launched; Is the World's Thinnest Book-Style Foldable Phone
  3. Vivo T4x 5G Said to Feature 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera, More
  4. Apple's Next Big iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone Gets a Release Timeline
  5. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get an iPhone-Like Action Button
#Latest Stories
  1. New Farm Fertilizer Could Remove CO2 from Air, Improve Soil Quality
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Feature iPhone Style Action Button, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, More
  3. Sakana AI Announces AI CUDA Engineer That Can Speed Up Model Development and Deployment
  4. YouTube Premium Lite Plan With Limited Ads Said to Launch Soon in Four Countries
  5. Google Pay Reportedly Levies Convenience Fees on Bill Payments via Credit and Debit Cards
  6. Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro Renders Leak Online; Tipped to Come With Harman AudioEFX Tuning
  7. Synthetic Hexagonal Diamond Surpasses Natural Diamonds in Hardness and Stability
  8. Nadaaniyan OTT Release Date: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor Starrer Film Streams on Netflix from March 7
  9. Bottle Radha OTT Release Date: Guru Somasundaram’s Film Streams on Aha Tamil
  10. Reacher Season 3 Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »