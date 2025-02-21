CID Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

Sony's long-running crime series CID is now streaming on Netflix, bringing its gripping investigations to a wider audience. The first 18 episodes of Season 2 are now available on the platform with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday. The show will continue airing on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on SonyLIV. Fans who have followed CID over the years will now have another platform to enjoy the series, which has remained a household name in crime fiction for over two decades.

When and Where to Watch CID on Netflix

According to reports, CID's second season is streaming on Netflix from February 21. The first 18 episodes were released in one go, while subsequent episodes will be added every weekend at 10 PM beginning from February 22. Despite its move to Netflix, CID will not be leaving television or SonyLIV, ensuring that fans have multiple options to watch their favourite crime-solving team in action.

Official Trailer and Plot of CID

The show, which has captivated audiences since its official debut in 1998, follows the investigative unit led by ACP Pradyuman as they crack complex cases using forensic science and sharp deduction skills. Over the years, CID has gained a loyal fanbase, with its suspense-driven storytelling and memorable characters keeping viewers engaged. Reports indicate that the new season will retain the classic investigative elements while introducing fresh challenges for the team.

Cast and Crew of CID

CID has been created by BP Singh, who has also contributed as a writer on occasion. Other writers associated with the show include Rajat Aroraa, Shriram Raghavan, Christabelle D'souza, Virendra Shahney, Nitika Kanwar, Naila Chogle, and Prabal Baruah. The series stars Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Senior Inspector Abhijeet, and Dayanand Shetty as Senior Inspector Daya. Over the years, various actors have joined the cast, contributing to its long-standing success.