Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana, a Telugu-language mystery thriller drama, has been made available for streaming on Prime Video. The film, directed by Purushotham Raaj, features Shiva Kandukuri in the lead role alongside Rashi Singh. It was released theatrically on 1 March 2024 and follows a village detective caught in a series of disturbing murders linked to black magic rituals. With an IMDb rating of 6.4/10, the film has generated discussions among audiences interested in investigative thrillers.

When and Where to Watch Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana

The film was officially released on March 01, 2024 and has now arrived on Prime Video for digital streaming. Subscribers of the platform can access the film without any additional charges beyond their membership. The release allows those who missed its theatrical run to watch it at their convenience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana

The trailer of Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana hinted at an intriguing mix of mystery and suspense, setting the stage for a gripping investigation. The story revolves around Bhaskar Narayana, a detective who stumbles upon a series of murders that appear to be ritualistic sacrifices. As he digs deeper, he uncovers layers of deception, superstition, and sinister forces operating in the shadows. The narrative builds around whether he can identify the mastermind behind these crimes and bring them to justice.

Cast and Crew of Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana

The film stars Shiva Kandukuri as the titular detective, with Rashi Singh portraying Lakshmi. Devi Prasad plays CI Danava Shankaracharyulu, while Arun Kumar appears as Detective Prasad, Bhaskar Narayana's trusted aide. The supporting cast includes Varshini Sounderajan, Shafi, Sivannarayana Naripeddi, and Kalpa Latha. Purushotham Raaj directed the film, with cinematography handled by Goutham George and editing by Garry BH. The music was composed by Sricharan Pakala and Vijai Bulganin, contributing to the film's atmospheric tension.

Reception of Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana

The film has received an IMDb rating of 6.4/10, reflecting mixed to positive reviews from audiences. Viewers have appreciated the mystery elements and the investigative narrative, while some have pointed out pacing issues in certain segments.