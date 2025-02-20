Technology News
Pixar’s Win or Lose Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Pixar’s Win or Lose explores a middle school softball team’s journey, shifting perspectives in each episode.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 February 2025 16:48 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Pixar’s Win or Lose Premieres on JioHotstar

  • Win or Lose follows the Pickles’ journey to their big game
  • Each episode presents the same event from a new perspective
  • Now streaming exclusively on JioHotstar
Pixar's latest animated series, Win or Lose, has been released on JioHotstar, offering a fresh take on storytelling with its unique format. The show follows a middle school softball team, the Pickles, in the lead-up to their championship game. Each episode presents the same series of events from a different character's perspective, utilising distinct animation styles to match their viewpoint. This approach sets it apart from traditional animated series, making it an intriguing addition to Pixar's slate of projects.

When and Where to Watch Win or Lose

The series premiered on February 19, 2025 and the first two episodes are available exclusively on JioHotstar. Consisting of eight episodes, it explores themes of teamwork, rivalry and personal growth. The format allows viewers to experience multiple interpretations of the same incidents, offering insight into each character's emotions and motivations.

Official Trailer and Plot of Win or Lose

The official trailer for Win or Lose highlights the series' distinctive animation styles and character-driven storytelling. The show revolves around the Pickles, a co-ed softball team, and the individuals connected to them, such as their coach, parents, and even the umpire. Each episode is centred on a different perspective, showcasing how personal experiences shape perceptions of the same events. The concept was inspired by co-creators Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates' experiences while working on Toy Story 4.

Cast and Crew of Win or Lose

The voice cast includes Will Forte as Coach Dan, the Pickles' coach, and Izaac Wang as Yuwen, the team's pitcher. Milan Ray, Ian Chen, Jo Firestone, and Rosie Foss also feature, portraying various team members. Rosa Salazar, Lil Rel Howery, and Rhea Seehorn lend their voices to key supporting characters. The series is helmed by creators Hobson and Yates, with Pete Docter, Andrew Stanton, and Lindsey Collins serving as executive producers. The score has been composed by Ramin Djawadi, adding depth to the show's emotional beats.

Further reading: Pixar, Win or Lose, JioHotstar, animated series, Pixar series, new animation, softball drama, streaming now
