Deva OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Shahid Kapoor’s Thriller

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Deva’ is set for its OTT debut, following its theatrical release. Here’s when and where you can watch it.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 February 2025 21:48 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

‘Deva might stream on this OTT platform after its theatrical run.

Highlights
  • Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Deva’ to might stream on this OTT platform
  • The action thriller expected to release on OTT within eight weeks
  • Despite mixed reviews, ‘Deva’ gained praise for its cinematography
The Hindi action thriller Deva, featuring Shahid Kapoor, hit cinemas on January 31, 2025. While the film was praised for its cinematography, editing, and Kapoor's performance, its screenplay and climax received criticism. The film did not perform well at the box office, leading to speculation about its early digital release. With anticipation high, details regarding its OTT premiere have surfaced.

When and Where to Watch Deva

Reports suggest that Deva might stream on Netflix following its theatrical run. Although an official release date has yet to be confirmed, reports indicate that the film is expected to be available on the platform within eight weeks of its cinema debut. Fans eager to watch the film online can expect an announcement soon.

Official Trailer and Plot of Deva

The trailer of Deva generated significant buzz ahead of its release, showcasing high-octane action sequences and intense drama. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film revolves around ACP Dev Ambre, played by Shahid Kapoor, who is tasked with solving a high-profile case. His relentless pursuit of the truth unravels shocking revelations, putting him in a dilemma. The narrative, adapted from the 2013 Malayalam film ‘Mumbai Police', introduces a fresh climax that sets it apart from the original.

Cast and Crew of Deva

The film features a star-studded cast, with Shahid Kapoor leading as ACP Dev Ambre. Pooja Hegde plays journalist Diya Sathaye, while Pavail Gulati portrays ACP Rohan D'Silva. Pravesh Rana takes on the role of DCP Farhan Khan, Dev's brother-in-law, and Kubbra Sait is seen as ASP Dipti Singh. Girish Kulkarni plays Minister Jairaj Apte. The film has been produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under Roy Kapur Films, with Jakes Bejoy composing the background score and Vishal Mishra contributing to the soundtrack.

Reception of Deva

Despite considerable pre-release hype, Deva struggled at the box office, receiving mixed reviews.

