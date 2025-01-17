Coldplay, the iconic British rock band, will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26 as part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour.' Fans across India can also catch their January 26 performance live on Disney+ Hotstar, marking the band's largest streaming event in the country. The concerts follow Coldplay's Mumbai performances at DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21, which have already created a buzz among Indian fans.

How to Watch the Live Stream

Fans unable to attend in person can watch the January 26 performance live on Disney+ Hotstar. The platform has partnered with the band to ensure seamless streaming, allowing fans to join the celebration from anywhere in India. With these arrangements, Coldplay's Ahmedabad concerts are set to be an unforgettable spectacle, uniting audiences both in the stadium and online.

Special Trains to Ahmedabad Announced for Concert-Goers

To accommodate the surge in travel demand for the Ahmedabad concerts, Western Railway has arranged two special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. These trains, termed "winter specials," aim to provide affordable travel options amid rising airfares. The trains will leave from Bandra Terminus at 6:15 AM and arrive in Ahmedabad by early afternoon. Return journeys are scheduled for January 26 and 27, departing Ahmedabad in the early hours. Key stops include Borivali, Surat, and Vadodara, ensuring widespread access for fans.

Details About Coldplay's India Tour

Coldplay, comprising Chris Martin (vocalist and pianist), Jonny Buckland (guitarist), Guy Berryman (bassist), and Will Champion (drummer), has captivated global audiences with their electrifying performances. Their Ahmedabad shows promise a similar experience, with state-of-the-art production and a setlist featuring hits like Viva La Vida and Yellow.