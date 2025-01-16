The upcoming film Retro, featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, has secured its digital streaming rights for a notable sum. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the project, referred to as Suriya 44, is a period action-romance drama. The movie is under production, with shooting and post-production being carried out simultaneously. Following the release of its title teaser and a new release date poster, expectations for Retro have significantly increased. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on May 1.

When and Where to Watch Retro

The digital streaming rights for Retro have been acquired by Netflix across all languages, as per multiple reports. The movie will be available on the platform after its theatrical run, offering fans the chance to enjoy it in multiple languages.

Official Trailer and Plot of Retro

The title teaser and promotional material for Retro have showcased its period backdrop, promising an action-packed narrative. The storyline revolves around a reformed gangster striving to leave his violent past behind to lead a peaceful life with his wife. Despite his efforts, remnants of his past resurface, threatening to unravel his hard-earned tranquility. Pooja Hegde's portrayal of a demure character in the teaser sparked varied reactions online, adding to the buzz around the film.

Cast and Crew of Retro

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Joju George, Jayaram, Sujith Shankar, and Nandita Das in pivotal roles. Shriya Saran has also performed a special number. The film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while Shreyaas Krishna is in charge of cinematography. Produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment in collaboration with Stone Bench Creations, the film is edited by Shafique Mohamed Ali.