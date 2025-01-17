LOL: Last One Laughing Nederland Season 3 Now Streaming on Prime Video

The popular comedy reality series LOL: Last One Laughing Nederland has returned for its third season, promising laughter and fierce competition among some of the biggest names in Dutch comedy. The show, produced by Amazon Studios, features contestants attempting to make each other laugh while maintaining their own composure. Returning veterans Bram Krikke, Ruben van der Meer, and Leo Alkemade are joined by fresh faces, including Jörgen Raymann, Jennifer Hoffman, and others, in a quest for the coveted title of 'Last One Laughing.'

When and Where to Watch LOL: Last One Laughing Nederland

Season 3 premiered on January 17, 2025, with the first three episodes now available on Prime Video. The series, hosted by Philippe Geubels and Jeroom Snelders, can be streamed exclusively on this platform. The competition unfolds over six episodes, with each featuring unique challenges and moments of comedic brilliance.

Official Trailer and Plot of LOL: Last One Laughing Nederland

The trailer showcases the show's trademark mix of chaos and comedy, giving a glimpse of the tension and fun that define this season. Contestants face unexpected surprises, including the return of familiar faces and new, daring games. Episodes highlight moments like record-breaking laughter, dramatic exits, and inventive skits, keeping viewers on edge while delivering constant humour.

Cast and Crew of LOL: Last One Laughing Nederland

Season 3 boasts an impressive cast, including Plien van Bennekom and Bianca Krijgsman, the show's first-ever duo. Other participants are Jeroen Spitzenberger, Tina de Bruin, Isabelle Kafando, and Nils Verkooijen. Directed by Saskia Kuper, Renate Vink, and Menno Stam, the series is supported by producers Michiel van der Hoeven, Jasper Geel, and Brigitte Spruijt.

With its unique premise and stellar cast, LOL: Last One Laughing Nederland continues to captivate audiences, combining competitive spirit with non-stop laughter.