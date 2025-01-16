Flower of Evil OTT Release Date: Gripping K-Drama to Stream on This OTT Platform

K-drama fans are in for a treat as the acclaimed suspense thriller Flower of Evil is set to release on Lionsgate Play this January. Originally released in 2020, this Korean drama garnered significant attention for its intricate storyline and intense performances. Its upcoming release on Lionsgate Play marks a new addition to the platform's growing catalogue of international content. The series continues to be celebrated for its unique blend of suspense, drama, and emotion.

When and Where to Watch Flower of Evil

The highly-anticipated Flower of Evil will be available on Lionsgate Play starting January 17, 2025. Known for its gripping narrative, the drama explores a dark, suspenseful tale of deception and hidden truths.

Official Trailer and Plot of Flower of Evil

The series follows Baek Hee-Sung, a seemingly perfect husband and father who is hiding a chilling secret about his past. His wife, Cha Ji-Won, a dedicated detective, begins to piece together unsettling clues linking her husband to a series of brutal murders. The trailer teases a mix of emotional turmoil, suspense, and shocking revelations, making it a compelling watch for viewers who enjoy crime dramas with complex characters.

Cast and Crew of Flower of Evil

The drama features a stellar ensemble cast led by Lee Joon-Gi as Baek Hee-Sung and Moon Chae-Won as Cha Ji-Won. Supporting roles are played by Kim Ji-Hoon, Jang Hae-Jin, Seo Hyeon-Woo, Choi Dae-Hoon, and Kim Soo-Oh. Directed by Kim Chul-Gyu and written by Yoo Jung-Hee, the series showcases exceptional talent both on and off the screen.

Reception of Flower of Evil

Flower of Evil received widespread acclaim upon its original release for its intricate storyline and compelling performances. Fans praised Lee Joon-Gi's portrayal of a conflicted man with a dark past, and Moon Chae-Won's convincing performance as a detective torn between duty and love. With an IMDb rating of 8.5/10, it has become a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts.