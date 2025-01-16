The Oscar-shortlisted short film Anuja has found its streaming platform. Backed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Guneet Monga, and Mindy Kaling, the film tells the story of a nine-year-old girl named Anuja, who works alongside her elder sister Palak in a black-alley garment factory in Delhi. The story takes a pivotal turn when Anuja receives an opportunity to attend school, forcing her to make a life-altering decision that could shape her family's future. The film has been shortlisted for the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.

When and Where to Watch Anuja

The short film starring Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag will stream on Netflix. While the release date has not yet been announced, Netflix shared the update on its social media platforms. The post described Anuja as a “hopeful tale of two sisters struggling to find joy and opportunity in a world intent on their exploitation and exclusion.” The platform emphasised that the film highlights resilience and hope in the lives of working children.

Official Trailer and Plot of Anuja

No official trailer has been released yet. The plot centres around Anuja and her sister Palak, who work in harsh conditions at a garment factory in Delhi. The narrative unfolds as Anuja is presented with the chance to pursue education, leading her to confront a decision that holds the potential to transform her family's circumstances. The film sheds light on the untold stories of working children, focusing on the struggles and dreams that define their lives.

Cast and Crew of Anuja

Directed by Adam Graves, Anuja features Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag in leading roles. The film is produced by Guneet Monga, Mindy Kaling, Suchitra Mattai, and Krushan Naik. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, known for her impactful contributions to global cinema, has also lent her support to the project.