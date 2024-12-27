Technology News
Culpa Tuya: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and How to Watch the Sequel

Culpa Tuya (Your Fault) releases December 27 on Amazon Prime. Watch it early on December 26.

Updated: 27 December 2024 20:51 IST
Photo Credit: Prime Video

The movie Culpa Tuya premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on December 27

  • Culpa Tuya releases December 27 on Amazon Prime Video
  • Watch Culpa Tuya as early as 5:30 p.m. IST on December 26
  • The sequel follows Noah and Nick facing new challenges at university
The highly anticipated sequel Culpa Tuya (also known as Your Fault) will be released for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 27, 2024. Fans of the Spanish romantic drama, a follow-up to Culpa Mía (My Fault), can catch the film as soon as 7 p.m. Eastern Time on December 26. The movie, which is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers, will be available globally, offering viewers a chance to dive into a new chapter of Noah and Nick's relationship as they navigate university life and new challenges.

When and Where to Watch Culpa Tuya

The Culpa Tuya movie will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday, December 27. The movie can be streamed for free by anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription. Viewers will not have the option to rent or purchase the movie separately; it will be exclusively available to Prime members.

Official Trailer and Plot of Culpa Tuya

The plot of Culpa Tuya picks up after the events of My Fault. The movie follows Noah and Nick, now starting their university careers and facing new obstacles, including dealing with a jealous ex-girlfriend. The steamy romance continues to evolve, with tension between the two protagonists growing amid the new circumstances they find themselves in. Fans of the first film will see the relationship tested by external and internal challenges as they attempt to build a future together.

Cast and Crew of Culpa Tuya

Domingo Gonzalez once again directs the sequel. The movie stars Nicole Wallace as Noah and Gabriel Guevara as Nick, reprising their roles from My Fault. Other notable cast members include Marta Hazas, Gabriela Andrada, Iván Sánchez, Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo, Fran Berenguer, Javier Morgade and Felipe Londoño. The cast brings the beloved characters to life as they navigate the ups and downs of young adulthood in the film's intense, passionate storyline.

 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Alleged Render Show Off Blue Colour Variant
White Rose Now Available on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
