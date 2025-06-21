The Hunt- The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case OTT Release Date Revealed

Based on the book Ninety Days, Sony LIV is set to welcome a new web series named The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination. The story will delve into the investigation of the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, which shook the entire nation. Dated back to 1991, the series will cover the investigation, and the crucial roles will be portrayed by the talented Amit Sial and Sahil Vaid. The trailer has left the audience spellbound, and they cannot wait for the release.

When and Where to Watch The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case is scheduled to premiere on July 4th, 2025, only on Sony Liv. Viewers will need a subscription to watch the web series.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

This Amit Sial starrer is a political drama that showcases Rajiv Gandhi's assassination and the investigation held thereafter. As shown in the trailer, the death threat call for Rajiv Gandhi, from an unknown caller, was initially ignored. However, post-assassination, the investigation will be conducted by the Special Investigating Team (SIT), wherein shocking revelations and motives will be exposed.

The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) took the whole responsibility of the attack by the suicide bomber on Rajiv Gandhi, which resulted in his death.

Cast and Crew of The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

This web series stars Amit Sial, Sahil Vaid, Girish Sharma, Bagavathi Perumal, and more. Nagesh Kukunoor is the writer and director of The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case. Likewise, the co-writers of the series are Rohit G. Banawlikar and Sriram Rajan. It has been produced by Applause Entertainment.

Reception of The Hunt - The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

With the release awaited, there is no IMDb rating available at the moment. Also, the anticipation is high due to a strong trailer and the stars' performances in the series.