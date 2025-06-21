Technology News
English Edition

Yugi Tamil Movie Now Streaming on Aha: A Gritty Tale of Crime, Surrogacy, and Revenge

Yugi is a Tamil thriller that blends crime, surrogacy, and investigation, now streaming on Aha from June 20, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 June 2025 14:00 IST
Yugi Tamil Movie Now Streaming on Aha: A Gritty Tale of Crime, Surrogacy, and Revenge

Photo Credit: Aha Tamil

Now it is going to release on Aha Tamil from June 20, 2025

Highlights
  • "Yugi" is a suspenseful dual-timeline thriller with a strong ensemble cas
  • The film tackles surrogacy, trafficking, and emotional trauma in a grippi
  • Watch Yugi on Aha from June 20 and witness a story of justice, betrayal,
Advertisement

Yugi is a Tamil version of a movie related to murder mystery directed by Zac Harriss and written by Packiaraj. The film was released in dual language, i.e. Tamil Yugi and Malayalam Adrishya, with different supporting casts in 2022. The story comes with varied themes intertwined into crime, surrogacy, revenge and loss with the investigation of a young woman who disappeared. There are layers of storytelling with a dual narrative format, and Yugi tries hard to bring a twist in a refreshing way to the traditional investigative thrillers.

When and Where to Watch

The theatrical release of the movie on November 18 2022, in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Now it is going to release on Aha Tamil from June 20, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The movie was proposed in late 2019, when Zac Harriss and Packiaraj created a Tamil script and aligned actors for the shoot. After discussing with Narain, they made a decision to expand the project and shoot in Malayalam parallel, with a separate cast as per the audience. Starting with a backdrop of police investigation, the story unwraps once a detective named Nandakumar and his team search for a disappeared woman named Karthika. Her friend reported to police for her disappearance.

Further, the investigation takes us to the web of secrets, shocking revelations and deceit, once we delve deep into Karthika's life. These include issues like trafficking and surrogacy exploitation. Yugi is a multilayered crime story which peels out corruption, justice and the price paid for truth.

Cast and Crew

The cast og Yugi starts from Kathir, Narain, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Kayal Anandhi. In the supporting role, there are Pavithra Lakshmi, Athmeeya Rajan, Pratap Pothen, John Vijay, Anjali Rao, and Munishkanth. The film has been directed by Zac Harriss and penned by Packiaraj. The producers of the film are Johan and Rajdas Kurias. It has been edited by Jomin Mathew.

Reception

The movie has got varied views based on the thrilling storyline, but a slow-paced narrative. Yet the performers have been appreciated for their acting. It has a rating of 6.2 on IMDb; however, it's a good thriller to enjoy at home.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Yugi Tamil Movie, Yugi on Aha, Tamil Thriller, Yugi Cast, Yugi Plot, Murder Mystery Tamil, Zac Harriss, Kathir Yugi, Yugi OTT Release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 AI PC With Intel Core Ultra 9 Chip, Up to GeForce RTX 5080 GPU Launched in India
Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Global Launch Date Announced; Amazon, Flipkart Tease Online Availability in India
Yugi Tamil Movie Now Streaming on Aha: A Gritty Tale of Crime, Surrogacy, and Revenge
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Global Launch Scheduled for This Date
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Gets a Price Cut on Amazon: See Offer
#Latest Stories
  1. Save Nalla Pasanga Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About Romantic Web Series
  2. Yugi Tamil Movie Now Streaming on Aha: A Gritty Tale of Crime, Surrogacy, and Revenge
  3. Lovely Now Available on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know About Malayalam Fantasy Drama
  4. The Hunt- The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case OTT Release Date Revealed
  5. Salakaar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Mouni Roy Starrer Spy Thriller Online?
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Gets a Price Cut on Amazon: See Offer
  7. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Listed on Company Site; Design, Specifications Revealed
  8. iPhone 18 Pro Series Tipped to Get Hole-Punch Selfie Camera, Hidden Face ID System
  9. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Available at Discounted Prices on Flipkart: See Offers
  10. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series Global Launch Date Announced; Amazon, Flipkart Tease Online Availability in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »