Yugi Tamil Movie Now Streaming on Aha: A Gritty Tale of Crime, Surrogacy, and Revenge

Yugi is a Tamil version of a movie related to murder mystery directed by Zac Harriss and written by Packiaraj. The film was released in dual language, i.e. Tamil Yugi and Malayalam Adrishya, with different supporting casts in 2022. The story comes with varied themes intertwined into crime, surrogacy, revenge and loss with the investigation of a young woman who disappeared. There are layers of storytelling with a dual narrative format, and Yugi tries hard to bring a twist in a refreshing way to the traditional investigative thrillers.

When and Where to Watch

The theatrical release of the movie on November 18 2022, in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Now it is going to release on Aha Tamil from June 20, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The movie was proposed in late 2019, when Zac Harriss and Packiaraj created a Tamil script and aligned actors for the shoot. After discussing with Narain, they made a decision to expand the project and shoot in Malayalam parallel, with a separate cast as per the audience. Starting with a backdrop of police investigation, the story unwraps once a detective named Nandakumar and his team search for a disappeared woman named Karthika. Her friend reported to police for her disappearance.

Further, the investigation takes us to the web of secrets, shocking revelations and deceit, once we delve deep into Karthika's life. These include issues like trafficking and surrogacy exploitation. Yugi is a multilayered crime story which peels out corruption, justice and the price paid for truth.

Cast and Crew

The cast og Yugi starts from Kathir, Narain, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Kayal Anandhi. In the supporting role, there are Pavithra Lakshmi, Athmeeya Rajan, Pratap Pothen, John Vijay, Anjali Rao, and Munishkanth. The film has been directed by Zac Harriss and penned by Packiaraj. The producers of the film are Johan and Rajdas Kurias. It has been edited by Jomin Mathew.

Reception

The movie has got varied views based on the thrilling storyline, but a slow-paced narrative. Yet the performers have been appreciated for their acting. It has a rating of 6.2 on IMDb; however, it's a good thriller to enjoy at home.