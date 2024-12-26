Photo Credit: BookMyShow
The highly anticipated OTT release of Bhairathi Ranagal, the neo-noir action thriller starring Shiva Rajkumar, has finally arrived. After a successful theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, starting December 25, 2024. Directed by Narthan, Bhairathi Ranagal has generated significant buzz due to its gripping storyline and strong performances. The film follows the transformation of Bhairathi Ranagal, a law-abiding lawyer, into a kind-hearted crime boss in Karnataka. Fans of the actor can now enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.
The official trailer for Bhairathi Ranagal showcases the gripping transformation of Bhairathi Ranagal, a law-abiding lawyer who turns into a kind-hearted crime boss in the state of Karnataka. The trailer gives a glimpse into the intense action and emotional depth of the movie, promising a riveting watch for fans of the genre.
Directed by Narthan, Bhairathi Ranagal stars Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Rahul Bose, Rukmini Vasanth, Avinash, and Devaraj. The film's music was composed by Ravi Basrur, adding to the film's dramatic and suspenseful tone.
Following its theatrical release, Bhairathi Ranagal has received critical acclaim for its compelling storyline, strong performances and gripping screenplay. The film's box-office success and critical reception have bolstered its status as a must-watch in the neo-noir action genre. It has an IMDb rating of 7.8 / 10.
