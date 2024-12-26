Technology News
English Edition

Bhairathi Ranagal OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Shiva Rajkumar's Action Thriller

Bhairathi Ranagal, starring Shiva Rajkumar, is now streaming on Amazon Prime from December 25

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 December 2024 22:16 IST
Bhairathi Ranagal OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Shiva Rajkumar's Action Thriller

Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Bhairathi Ranagal is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Highlights
  • 1. Bhairathi Ranagal now streaming on Amazon Prime
  • 2. Action-packed thriller with Shiva Rajkumar as the lead
  • 3. Bhairathi Ranagal follows a lawyer's transformation into a crime boss
Advertisement

The highly anticipated OTT release of Bhairathi Ranagal, the neo-noir action thriller starring Shiva Rajkumar, has finally arrived. After a successful theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, starting December 25, 2024. Directed by Narthan, Bhairathi Ranagal has generated significant buzz due to its gripping storyline and strong performances. The film follows the transformation of Bhairathi Ranagal, a law-abiding lawyer, into a kind-hearted crime boss in Karnataka. Fans of the actor can now enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.

When and Where to Watch Bhairathi Ranagal

Bhairathi Ranagal can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from December 25, 2024. The digital debut marks an exciting opportunity for fans of Shiva Rajkumar to catch the action-packed film from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bhairathi Ranagal

The official trailer for Bhairathi Ranagal showcases the gripping transformation of Bhairathi Ranagal, a law-abiding lawyer who turns into a kind-hearted crime boss in the state of Karnataka. The trailer gives a glimpse into the intense action and emotional depth of the movie, promising a riveting watch for fans of the genre.

Cast and Crew of Bhairathi Ranagal

Directed by Narthan, Bhairathi Ranagal stars Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Rahul Bose, Rukmini Vasanth, Avinash, and Devaraj. The film's music was composed by Ravi Basrur, adding to the film's dramatic and suspenseful tone.

Reception of Bhairathi Ranagal

Following its theatrical release, Bhairathi Ranagal has received critical acclaim for its compelling storyline, strong performances and gripping screenplay. The film's box-office success and critical reception have bolstered its status as a must-watch in the neo-noir action genre. It has an IMDb rating of 7.8 / 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Bhairathi Ranagal, Shiva Rajkumar, Amazon Prime, Action Thriller, Kannada Film, OTT Release, Narthan
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Files Patent for Smart Glasses With AI Hardware and Speaker Protected from Magnetic Interference
Astronauts on ISS Share Christmas Cheer with Floating Candy Canes and Festivities
Bhairathi Ranagal OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Shiva Rajkumar's Action Thriller
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Confirmed to Launch in January
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, and More
  3. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, Poco F7 Key Specifications Surface Online
  4. You Can Now Apply New AR Effects and Scan Documents on WhatsApp for iOS
  5. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Debuts With Snapdragon Chipsets: Price, Features
  6. Oppo Find N5 or OnePlus Open 2 May Launch Earlier Than Expected
  7. Astronauts celebrate Christmas in space with festive fun and meaningful messages
  8. Oppo Find X8 Mini Could Launch Alongside Find X8 Ultra
  9. Asus to Unveil New Zenbook at CES 2025; to Be 'World's Lightest' Copilot+ PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Gold-Sulfur Complex Found to Play Crucial Role in Gold Deposit Formation
  2. First Perentie Lizards Hatched at Los Angeles Zoo: A Major Breeding Milestone
  3. Study Reveals Genetic and Linguistic Roots of Indo-European Populations
  4. Australopithecus Afarensis' Limited Running Speed Unveiled in 3D Simulation Study
  5. Thunderstorms May Skew Ultra-High-Energy Gamma Ray Measurements, Experts Warn
  6. Sub Inspector Yugandhar OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Rathnam Hindi Dub Now Available on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Bhairathi Ranagal OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Shiva Rajkumar's Action Thriller
  9. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date: Kartik Aaryan's Horror-Comedy Arrives on Netflix
  10. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Tipped; Camera Features Leaked Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »