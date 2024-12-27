Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Alleged Render Show Off Blue Colour Variant

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is likely a few weeks away from being launched. The lineup is expected to include a regular Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra models alongside a new Galaxy S25 Slim model. Samsung has not confirmed anything yet, however, alleged renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra have surfaced online showcasing its design and suggesting an exciting colour option. The flagship phone is likely to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and is expected to feature slightly rounded corners.

Tipster Ice Universe has shared an alleged image of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in a blue shade. The colour doesn't look like actual blue but has a slight grey tone to it. The handset appears to have slightly rounded corners unlike the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It has the power button and volume rocker on its right-side frame, with the cameras on the rear arranged like previous Ultra smartphones.

blue pic.twitter.com/aaPWBgdtIF — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 26, 2024

The Galaxy S25 Ultra appears to have a four-lens camera setup at the back alongside an LED flash. The rear camera rings appear similar to the predecessor with a black border around the sensors.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra's blue colour option aligns with predictions by Evan Blass (@evleaks), who forecasted last month that Samsung would launch the flagship phone in titanium black, titanium grey, titanium jade green, titanium jet black, titanium pink gold, titanium silver blue, and titanium white silver colour options.

The vanilla Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ are said to be available in blue black, coral red, icy blue, mint, navy, pink gold, and silver shadow colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy S25 series on January 22. All models are rumoured to run on a Samsung-exclusive version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.86-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could carry a quad rear camera setup including a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging.