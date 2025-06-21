Save Nalla Pasanga is a 2025 romantic comedy-drama. The web series is now streaming on Aha Tamil. The series covers the storyline of a man named Kannan. He is living with the mindset that foreign women are casual about physical relationships because of a failed confession to his childhood crush. In order to shake his good-guy image, Kannan and his friend Palani get into a pact to lose their virginity; what unfolds next is a story of emotions, consequences and growth.

When and Where to Watch Save Nalla Pasanga?

Save Nalla Pasanga, a romantic comedy web series featuring Ajai Prasad and Vishnu, has been released on Aha Tamil.

Cast and Crew of Save Nalla Pasanga

The director of the series is C Satish Charan. Ajai Prasad plays Kannan and Vishnu Palani, and Anna Ador plays Jessica, the girl from Pondicherry. The additional supporting cast includes Anu, Ishwarya, Shakthi Arvind, Ganesh Madan and Sanil.

The Storyline of Save Nalla Pasanga

The romantic comedy-drama Save Nalla Pasanga is the story of a youngster named Kannan; he is under the impression foreign women carry no emotions and are only casual about physical relationships. He believes this because of his own experience with his childhood crush. Sick and tired of his good boy image, he and his close friend Pallan decide to lose their virginity. For this, Kannan meets Jessica and Pallan Court, his uncle's fiancee. At first, it was all supposed to be a reckless bet. Still, it slowly evolves into love and emotions, leading them to face the consequences of it and also grow.

Reception

Save Nalla Pasanga, the storyline of a good boy, Kannan, turns bad, which leads him to face the consequences and emotional challenges, is sure to keep the viewers hooked. The series has now been released on Aha Tamil.