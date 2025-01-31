Dabba Cartel OTT Release Date: Shabana Azmi Starrer to Stream Online Soon

Netflix has officially announced the release date for the much-anticipated crime drama Dabba Cartel. Starring veteran actress Shabana Azmi along with Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, and Shalini Pandey, the series is directed by Hitesh Bhatia. Dabba Cartel explores the lives of five middle-class women whose small food business turns into an unexpected crime syndicate. The series, produced by Excel Entertainment, is set to premiere on February 28, 2025, on Netflix. With its unique premise and stellar ensemble cast, the show has already generated significant excitement among audiences.

When and Where to Watch 'Dabba Cartel'

The crime thriller Dabba Cartel is scheduled for release on February 28, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. Viewers with a subscription to the streaming platform will be able to watch the series upon its premiere.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'Dabba Cartel'

The official teaser of Dabba Cartel offers a glimpse into a thrilling narrative where an ordinary lunchbox delivery service becomes entangled in a high-stakes drug operation. Five women, initially running a small-scale food business, find themselves unwittingly drawn into a dangerous underworld. As their cartel gains prominence, their lives take unexpected turns, forcing them to navigate risks and consequences. Meanwhile, employees of a pharmaceutical company, Viva Life, become subjects of a major investigation, further complicating the plot. The series unfolds against the backdrop of Mumbai's suburban landscape, blending elements of crime, deception, and survival.

Cast and Crew of 'Dabba Cartel'

The series boasts a powerful ensemble cast led by Shabana Azmi. Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, and Sai Tamhankar also play pivotal roles. Gajraj Rao, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat add depth to the narrative with their performances. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Media and Entertainment LLP, Dabba Cartel is directed by Hitesh Bhatia, known for crafting compelling stories. The series aims to deliver an engaging crime drama rooted in realism and intense storytelling.