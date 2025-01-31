Technology News
English Edition

Dabba Cartel OTT Release Date: Shabana Azmi Starrer to Stream Online Soon

Dabba Cartel, starring Shabana Azmi and Jyotika, premieres on Netflix on February 28, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 January 2025 20:56 IST
Dabba Cartel OTT Release Date: Shabana Azmi Starrer to Stream Online Soon

Photo Credit: Netflix

Dabba Cartel premieres on Netflix on February 28, 2025

Highlights
  • Dabba Cartel premieres on Netflix on February 28, 2025
  • The crime drama explores a small food business turned crime syndicate
  • Stellar cast includes Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, and Shali
Advertisement

Netflix has officially announced the release date for the much-anticipated crime drama Dabba Cartel. Starring veteran actress Shabana Azmi along with Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, and Shalini Pandey, the series is directed by Hitesh Bhatia. Dabba Cartel explores the lives of five middle-class women whose small food business turns into an unexpected crime syndicate. The series, produced by Excel Entertainment, is set to premiere on February 28, 2025, on Netflix. With its unique premise and stellar ensemble cast, the show has already generated significant excitement among audiences.

When and Where to Watch 'Dabba Cartel'

The crime thriller Dabba Cartel is scheduled for release on February 28, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. Viewers with a subscription to the streaming platform will be able to watch the series upon its premiere.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'Dabba Cartel'

The official teaser of Dabba Cartel offers a glimpse into a thrilling narrative where an ordinary lunchbox delivery service becomes entangled in a high-stakes drug operation. Five women, initially running a small-scale food business, find themselves unwittingly drawn into a dangerous underworld. As their cartel gains prominence, their lives take unexpected turns, forcing them to navigate risks and consequences. Meanwhile, employees of a pharmaceutical company, Viva Life, become subjects of a major investigation, further complicating the plot. The series unfolds against the backdrop of Mumbai's suburban landscape, blending elements of crime, deception, and survival.

Cast and Crew of 'Dabba Cartel'

The series boasts a powerful ensemble cast led by Shabana Azmi. Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, and Sai Tamhankar also play pivotal roles. Gajraj Rao, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat add depth to the narrative with their performances. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Media and Entertainment LLP, Dabba Cartel is directed by Hitesh Bhatia, known for crafting compelling stories. The series aims to deliver an engaging crime drama rooted in realism and intense storytelling.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Dabba Cartel, Netflix, Shabana Azmi, Crime Drama, Jyotika, Hitesh Bhatia, Excel Entertainment, Crime Thriller, New Netflix Series
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Intel's Quarterly Revenue Tops Expectations as Investors Await New CEO
Vivo Partners With Zepto to Offer Quick Door Stop Delivery of Its Phones in India
Dabba Cartel OTT Release Date: Shabana Azmi Starrer to Stream Online Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs 189 Prepaid Plan in India: See Benefits
  2. Samsung May Bring Galaxy S25's Top Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models
  3. Zepto Starts Delivery of Vivo Smartphones in Just 10 Minutes
  4. Google Search Can Now Call Businesses on Your Behalf
  5. iQOO Neo 10R Will Launch in India in an Exclusive Dual-Tone Colourway
  6. Microsoft Launches Surface Pro, Surface Laptop for Businesses
  7. 5 Things to Know About Apple in India From CEO Tim Cook's Q4 Results Call
#Latest Stories
  1. Rekhachithram OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Dabba Cartel OTT Release Date: Shabana Azmi Starrer to Stream Online Soon
  3. The Electric State OTT Release Date: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt Starrer Coming to Netflix
  4. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Has Reached Over 4 Million Players, Says Microsoft
  5. US SEC Gives Initial Approval to Combined Bitcoin, Ether ETF
  6. Threads Update Adds Media Tab for Photos, Videos and Photo Tagging Feature
  7. NPCI to Decline UPI Transactions That Contain Special Characters in the Transaction ID
  8. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Has a Small but Notable Chance of Earth Impact in 2032
  9. Meta’s Reality Labs Unit Posts $5 Billion in Losses in Q4 2024
  10. DeepSeek’s Database With Chat History and Sensitive Information Leaked, Says Cybersecurity Firm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »