Vivo Partners With Zepto to Offer Quick Door Stop Delivery of Its Phones in India

Vivo Y18i and Vivo Y29 5G are currently listed on Zepto for purchase.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2025 16:52 IST
Vivo Partners With Zepto to Offer Quick Door Stop Delivery of Its Phones in India

Photo Credit: Vivo

Buyers can track their Zepto order of Vivo phones by heading to the My Orders section

Highlights
  • Zepto has announced its partnership with Vivo
  • Customers can avail discounts while purchasing devices via mobile wallets
  • Zepto has been introducing a range of items to its platform recently
Vivo has joined hands with quick commerce service Zepto to offer doorstep delivery of its smartphones. Customers can order select Vivo smartphones on the instant delivery platform now for quick delivery. The handsets are claimed to be delivered in less than 10 minutes of receiving the order. The move makes a new addition to Zepto's expanding product range. Customers buying the Vivo smartphones on the Zepto app or website can avail of up to Rs. 5,000 discount as an introductory offer.

Vivo Partners With Zepto

In a press release, Vivo announced its partnership with Zepto to sell its smartphones through the quick commerce platform. The Vivo Y18i and Vivo Y29 5G are currently listed on the instant delivery platform for doorstep delivery in select cities including Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. Zepto also confirmed to offer the latest models from Vivo for purchase.

The Vivo Y29 5G is listed with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB option, whereas the Vivo Y18i is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. 

Zepto has claimed to deliver Vivo smartphones within 10 minutes of receiving the order. As an introductory offer, the company is also giving up to Rs. 5,000 off on mobile phone purchases over Rs. 5,000 made using ICICI credit cards. This limited-time offer will only last till later today. Customers can avail discounts while purchasing the devices via mobile wallets like Paytm, Amazon Pay, Cred and more.

Customers can track their Zepto order of Vivo products through the app or website by heading to the My Orders section.

Zepto has been introducing a range of items to its platform in recent months. Earlier this month, it announced collaboration with Asus to sell some of its keyboard and mice in select Indian cities including NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Blinkit, Zepto's rival in the space is offering deliveries of iPhoneSamsung Galaxy S24 series, PlayStation 5, and gold and silver coins.

Vivo Y18i

Vivo Y18i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Vivo Y29 5G

Vivo Y29 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.68-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1608 pixels
Further reading: Zepto, Vivo, Vivo Y18i, Vivo Y29 5G

Further reading: Zepto, Vivo, Vivo Y18i, Vivo Y29 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo Partners With Zepto to Offer Quick Door Stop Delivery of Its Phones in India
