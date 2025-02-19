Technology News
Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, is now on Amazon Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 February 2025 12:27 IST
Baby John Starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: PrimeVideo

Baby John is now available on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers

  • Baby John is now available on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers
  • Varun Dhawan plays a dual role in this action-packed remake of Theri
  • The film struggled at the box office but has found a new audience online
The action thriller Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, was released in cinemas on December 25, 2024. Despite high expectations, the film underperformed at the box office. Following its theatrical run, ‘Baby John' was initially available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. Now, the film is finally available for Prime Video customers. Here's everything you need to know about Baby John OTT release, cast, and more. 

When and Where to Watch Baby John

Baby John is available on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers. Initially released on a rental basis at Rs 249, the film is now included in the platform's subscription catalogue. A promotional video featuring the lead actors was shared, announcing its streaming availability. users with Amazon Prime subscription can watch the latest Bollywood movie with ease. 

Official Trailer and Plot of Baby John

The trailer of ‘Baby John' showcased intense action sequences, emotional depth, and an engaging storyline. Directed by Kalees, the film is a remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil blockbuster ‘Theri'. Varun Dhawan plays DCP Satya Verma and John, a man living a dual life to protect his loved ones. Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi portray characters inspired by roles originally played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson.

Cast and Crew of Baby John

The film features Varun Dhawan in the lead role, supported by Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, and Sheeba Chaddha play significant roles, with Zara Zyanna as Varun's on-screen daughter. Salman Khan makes a cameo appearance. Baby John was produced by Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios.

Reception of Baby John

Despite having commercial elements, Baby John failed to make an impact at the box office due to mixed reviews and limited pre-release buzz. Baby John has an IMDb rating of 5.9 / 10.

Baby John, Varun Dhawan, Amazon Prime Video, Keerthy Suresh
Baby John Starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
