Night Swim Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need To Know about American Horror Movie

Night Swim is an American horror movie that revolves around the Walker family, who move to a new home post Ray’s retirement as a Baseball player.

Updated: 21 May 2025 11:29 IST
Night Swim Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need To Know about American Horror Movie

Photo Credit: YouTube/Universal Pictures

Night Swim Streaming Now Know Where to Watch This American Horror Story

Highlights
  • Night Swim is an American Supernatural Horror movie
  • Bryce McGuire has written and directed the film
  • Currently streaming on Netflix
Written and directed by Bryce McGuire, Night Swim is an American Supernatural horror movie that stars Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon in the lead roles. The film revolves around a retired baseball player, whose family moves into a new house, unaware of the sinister force residing within the depths of their swimming pool. The film has frightening consequences and spine-chilling scenes. Viewers can watch this movie in Hindi and English languages. 

When and Where to Watch Night Swim

Night Swim has landed on the OTT and is currently streaming on Netflix. Viewers will require a subscription to watch this American horror.

Official Trailer and Plot of Night Swim

Night swim follows the Walker family, who move into this new house where Ray, portrayed by Wyatt Russell, has retired from baseball. As they move in, soon Ray, along with his wife and children, starts to discover something unusual about their backyard pool. A sinister presence is experienced by the family. Soon, the family is confronted with the evil force. Will they survive or get drenched by the sinister waves? Watch now.

Cast and Crew of Night Swim

Night Swim is written and directed by Bryce McGuire, along with Rob Blackhurst (Writer). The film features Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amelie Hoefeir, Gavin Worren, Jodi Long, Nancy Lenehan, and others. The music composer of Night Swim is Mark Korven, while the cinematography has been crafted by Charlie Sarroff.

Reception of Night Swim

Night Swim was initially released in the year 2024, where it received a fairly good response from the audience and critics. The IMDb rating of Night Swim is 4.7/10.

 

