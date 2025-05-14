Technology News
The Accidental Getaway Driver Now Available For Rent on Prime Video

Embark on the thrilling journey of a cab driver who accidentally becomes a hostage to three Orange County convicts, who have recently escaped prison.

Updated: 14 May 2025 12:18 IST


Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

At gunpoint, will he be able to help them escape?

  • The Accidental Getaway Driver is an American Thriller Drama Movie
  • The movie revolves around a cab driver who has become a hostage of three
  • The movie is available for rent on Prime Video
he Accidental Getaway Driver is an American Thriller Drama that is landing on your digital screens soon. The plot of this movie revolves around a Vietnamese cab driver who is taken hostage at gunpoint by the three Orange County convicts, who have recently escaped from prison. The sequences and action of the movie will keep the viewers hooked to their seats. 

When and Where to Watch The Accidental Getaway Driver

The Accidental Getaway Driver is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will need a subscription to rent the movie online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Accidental Getaway Driver

Long Ma, portrayed by Hiep Tran Nghia, is a Vietnamese cab driver who hails in Southern California. One night, he receives a booking and decides to go for the pickup. Little did he know, the customer was none other than the Orange County convicts who had recently escaped from prison. Once he takes the customers on board, they make Long their hostage at gunpoint, only to make a getaway plan. Will Long lead them to an escape? Or are there any secrets awaiting to be unveiled? 

Cast and Crew of The Accidental Getaway Driver

The Accidental Getaway Driver is a multi-starrer movie that features Hiep Tran Nghia, Dustin Nguyen, Dali Benssalah, Phi Vu, and Gabrielle Chan, supported by Vivien Ngo, Sharon Sharth, Travon McCall, and Edward Singletary Jr. The movie has been directed by Sing J. Lee. Also, he has written the movie with Christopher Chen. Jon Ong is the music composer, while Michael Fernandez has done cinematography.

Reception of The Accidental Getaway Driver

The Accidental Getaway Driver was released in the year 2023 and received an outstanding response from the audience and critics. The movie was a hit and has an IMDb rating of 6.5/10.

 

