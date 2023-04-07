Technology News

The upcoming web series is directed by Homi Adajania, who has worked with Kapadia on multiple projects previously.

By ANI | Updated: 7 April 2023 12:35 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @ Disney+Hotstar

Dimple Kapadia in a promotional poster image of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'

  • The series claims to be a new spin on the 'saas-bahu' drama sub-genre
  • The project also stars Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar
  • '(It) is to date the maddest world that I have created,' Adajania said

Actress Dimple Kapadia is leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience with her acting skills. After her stellar performance in 'Pathaan', she is now all set to come up with a new web series titled 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo'. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the project will also feature Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar in lead roles. Produced by Maddock Films (Dinesh Vijan), 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' will be out on May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The series is billed as a new spin on the 'saas-bahu' drama sub-genre that generally explores the power dynamics between tough, ruthless mothers-in-law and meeker daughters-in-law. 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' will instead feature an 'unapologetically hardcore' mother-in-law and 'steadfast and formidable' younger women.

Excited about the project, Dimple Kapadia said, "Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is a story of what makes ordinary people extraordinary in a world full of passion and chaos. It's a bunch of bad-ass women telling a narrative which is often played only by male characters and believe me, it's got some of the most colorful characters you'll ever see. The show is as wild as my crazy director Homi Adajania's mind. He has flipped a family drama on it's head giving us such a captivating binge-watch that'll be coming on Disney+ Hotstar.''

The makers also unveiled Dimple Kapadia's first look wherein she is seen holding a gun and shooting someone. The series will also star Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra in pivotal roles.

Homi Adajania also shared a few details about the project, "You remember the line 'Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned'? When the world has scorned these women and turned its back on them, they learn to thrive by creating their own system of morality in a bold and lawless place that they inhabit. Women are the evolved half of our messed up species and Saas Bahu aur Flamingo is to date the maddest world that I have created. Its characters are so beautifully complex and conflicting, navigating their way through a world of passion, manipulation and chaos," he shared.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Dimple Kapadia, Saas Bahu aur Flamingo, Homi Adajania, Pathaan, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney
