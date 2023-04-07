Poco C51 has been launched in India on Friday (April 7) as the latest entry-level smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand. The new Poco C-series smartphone features a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. The Poco C51 comes in two distinct colour options and a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The inbuilt RAM can be virtually expanded up to 7GB. The handset features 8-megapixel dual rear cameras and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Poco C51 looks like a rebranded version of the Redmi A2+ that debuted in select markets in March.

Poco C51 price in India, availability

The new Poco C51 is priced in India at Rs. 8,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Power Black and Royal Blue colour options and is currently listed on Flipkart with a 'coming soon' tag, with sales starting from April 10. Poco is offering the handset for a special launch day price of Rs. 7,999, but the duration of this offer is unknown.

Sale offers on the Poco C51 include a five percent cashback for customers purchasing the device via Flipkart Axis Bank cards. Poco is offering Rs. 700 additional discount on purchases made using select bank cards. Standard EMI options start from Rs. 299 per month.

Poco C51 specifications

The dual SIM Poco C51 will run on Android 13 (Go Edition) and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 120Hz touch sampling rate and 400 nits of brightness. The display has a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be virtually expanded up to 7GB by using 3GB of unused storage.

For optics, the Poco C51 features a dual rear camera unit comprising a primary 8-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. It offers 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Connectivity options onboard are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Poco C51 sports an accelerometer and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Poco C51 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Further, it measures 76.75x164.9x9.09mm and weighs 192 grams.

