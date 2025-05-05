Technology News
Diplomat OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch John Abraham's Political Thriller Online?

Watch Diplomat on Netflix from May 9, 2025, a gripping political thriller based on true events and intense diplomatic drama.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 May 2025 16:42 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

The Diplomat will release on Netflix on May 9, 2025

The Diplomat will be released soon on the OTT platform. The political drama, exploring the web of complex diplomacy with international affairs, will be soon available on Netflix. The movie highlights the challenges and conflicts that a diplomat faces in the high-stakes profession. The story is quite gripping and revolves around a women who seek refuge in the embassy. The movie has gained a good name worldwide. 

When and Where to Watch The Diplomat

This true events-based story can now be watched on the OTT platform, Netflix, on May 9, 2025. Before OTT, it was released on March 14, 2025, in theatres. The Diplomat is an intriguing story to watch. Viewers can easily watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Trailer and Plot

The film's trailer starts with a scene of an explosion, followed by a scene of a girl named Uzma Ahmed entering into Indian embassy in Pakistan. She gets to meet Indian diplomat JP Singh and tells him her threatening experience of a forced marriage with Tahir. He questions the story told by Uzma and her authenticity, wondering whether she is really lucky to escape or if there is anything else.

The story is a gripping political thriller that reaches an in-depth layer over layer, opening the truth. This movie is a good showcase of diplomacy and the complex international affairs. The film is based on the real-life story of diplomat JP Singh's mission to save Uzma Ahmed from getting captured in Pakistan. There are challenges and intricacies in the negotiations, and lengths to which the characters go to maintain humanity and justice.

Cast and Crew

John Abraham is cast as an Indian Diplomat working in Pakistan, and Sadia Khateeb plays the role of Uzama Ahmed. Other characters are Kubra Sait, Sharib Hashmi, Ashish Vidyarthi and Denzil Smith. The film is directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah.

Reception

This movie has gained huge attention in Theatres and earned around 54 crores worldwide. However, there has been a mixed response by viewers and critics, with an IMDb rating of 7.4 out of 10.

 

