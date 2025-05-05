Technology News
CMF Phone 2 Pro With Dimensity 7300 Pro Chip Goes on Sale in India: Price, Sale Offers

CMF Phone 2 Pro is currently available for purchase in India via the CMF India website, Flipkart and other retail partners.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2025 16:16 IST
Photo Credit: CMF

CMF Phone 2 Pro is offered in Black, Light Green, Orange, and White colour options

Highlights
  • CMF Phone 2 Pro has a triple rear camera unit
  • CMF Phone 2 Pro runs Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.2
  • The new phone has a 5,000mAh battery
CMF Phone 2 Pro is now available for purchase in India. The successor to the CMF Phone 1 was launched in the country last week and went on sale for the first time in India on Monday. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and features a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The new phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for both wired and reverse charging.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Price in India, Sale Offers

The CMF Phone 2 Pro can be purchased via the CMF India website, Flipkart, and other retail partners. It is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. 

The handset is available in Black, Light Green, Orange, and White colour options. It comes with different accessories like universal cover, interchangeable lenses, lanyard, and a card holder (sold separately).

Customers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 discount on transactions made through select bank cards. Shoppers can get an additional Rs. 1,000 off on exchange. This will bring down the starting price of the CMF Phone 2 Pro to Rs. 16,999. No-cost EMIs start at Rs. 3,167 per month on Flipkart. The e-commerce website is also offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis bank cards.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) CMF Phone 2 Pro runs on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.2. The Nothing says the handset will receive three years of major Android updates and six years of security patches. It has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 3,000nits peak brightness, and Panda Glass protection. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, CMF Phone 2 Pro has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.57-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It sports an Essential Key that allows users to access the new Essential Space that offers access to AI-powered features.

The company has equipped the Phone 2 Pro with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging support. The battery is advertised to deliver a maximum of 47 hours of talkltime (calls) on a single charge. The Indian variant of the phone ships with a charging adapter and a case in the box.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
