Wednesday Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Jenna Ortega Starrer Online?

Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2 brings back Ortega and the Addams Family with a darker story, releasing in two parts.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 May 2025 11:54 IST
Wednesday Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Jenna Ortega Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Jenna Ortega reprises her role as Wednesday Addams in Season 2

Highlights
  • Season 2 premieres August 6 & September 3, 2025, exclusively on Netflix
  • Tim Burton returns to direct alongside new cast members
  • Jenna Ortega takes on dual roles as star and executive producer
Wednesday Season 2 has been finally announced. The second season of the upcoming series will be available on the platform Netflix. The company announced the new season through a post on X. The series features Jenny Ortega in the lead and the series is written by Al Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Tim Burton. You can see the family of Addams at Netflix Tudum, exposing interesting facts and behind-the-scenes footage.

When and Where to Watch Wednesday

The most-watched series of the year 2022 is set to premiere on Netflix again with a season 2 running in two parts. The first part will be launched on August 06, 2025, and the second part on September 3, 2025.

Teaser Trailer of Wednesday Season 2

On April 23, 2025, Wednesday, the teaser of the series launched, displaying Wednesday wrapped in all black, undergoing a security check at the Airport. On her passing, there is a beep of the metal detector, and she takes out all the metal items, not the normal ones, but flails, machetes, blades, a Thing, brass knuckles, and sun cream. Guess what, she was questioned about sun cream! Then she enters the school of her own will. Then the chaos starts, and Wednesday says, wherever there is murder and mayhem, you will always find an Addams. She is all set to do the best work in the dark now. Another teaser with a glimpse of Wednesday was launched again on Wednesday on April 30, 2025.

Cast and Crew

The series has featured Jenny Ortega as the lead and executive producer. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa and more. The series has been directed by visionary Tim Burton together with Paco Cabezas, Angela Robinson. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are the showrunners.

Reception

The series is famous worldwide as the top-viewed one in the year it was launched, with an IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10. Wednesday Season 2 buzz has already set higher expectations.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Google’s Pichai Says US Fix Is ‘De Facto’ Spinoff of Search
DeepSeek Prover V2, an Open-Source Mathematics-Focused AI Model, Released

