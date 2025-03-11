My Hero Academia Vigilantes OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is finally official. The new spinoff anime's series is all set to debut on April 7, 2025 with the streaming rights secured by Crunchyroll. The anime adaptation of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes brings to life the popular manga by Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court, which concluded in May 2022 after 15 volumes. A fresh opening theme song, “Kekka Orai,” will be performed by Kocchi no Kento, as revealed in the latest announcement.

When and Where to Watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. The anime will follow a storyline set before the events of My Hero Academia, focusing on characters operating outside the established hero system.

Official Trailer and Plot of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

The newly released trailer provides a glimpse into the series, highlighting the journey of Koichi Haimawari, an ordinary college student who abandons his dream of becoming a hero. His life takes a turn when he encounters Knuckleduster, a vigilante who operates outside the law. Alongside Pop☆Step, Koichi takes on the role of an underground hero, assisting those in need without official recognition. The series explores themes of justice beyond regulations and the challenges faced by vigilantes in a world dominated by licensed heroes.

Cast and Crew of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Kenichi Suzuki, known for his work on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, is directing the adaptation, with Yosuke Kuroda handling series composition. Character designs are led by Takahiko Yoshida, while Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashira, and Yuki Furuhashi are responsible for the music. The main cast features Shuichiro Umeda as Koichi Haimawari/The Crawler, Ikumi Hasegawa as Kazuho Haneyama/Pop☆Step, Yasuhiro Mamiya as Oguro Iwao/Knuckleduster Additional character visuals have been revealed for Kuin Hachisuka, Soga Kugisaki and Naomasa Tsukauchi, with their respective voice actors announced. The anticipation for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes continues to grow, with its release expected to expand the franchise's universe by delving into the struggles of unlicensed heroes.