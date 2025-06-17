Technology News
Echo Valley Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know

Echo Valley, an American Thriller drama, revolves around a mother named Kate, who finds her daughter covered with blood, but, of someone else

Updated: 17 June 2025
Echo Valley Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: IMDb

Echo Valley Is Now Streaming — Here's Where to Watch Sydney Sweeney's Gripping New Thrille

Highlights
  • Echo Valley is an American Thriller Drama
  • Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney are in the lead roles
  • Streaming Now only on Apple TV+
Echo Valley is an American thriller drama that features Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore in the lead roles. Directed by Michael Pearce, Echo Valley revolves around a mother, Kate, who finds her daughter frightened and covered with blood, but that blood isn't hers. That's when she decides to protect her daughter and do whatever it takes. The movie is packed with ultimate thrills and keeps the audience spellbound with gripping sequences. Also, the movie has finally landed on your digital screens.

When and Where to Watch Echo Valley

Echo Valley is currently streaming on Apple TV+. The viewers will require a subscription to watch this American Thriller drama. Available in the English language only.

Official Trailer and Plot of Echo Valley

This psychological thriller follows Kate, portrayed by Julianne Moore, who is living in a remote yet picturesque place with her daughter. One night, she finds her daughter, Claire (Sydney Sweeney), frightened, crying, and covered with blood stains. However, what shakes her world is that the blood might be of her daughter's boyfriend.

Knowing about the murder of her daughter's boyfriend, she tries to protect her. The story then showcases how this mother-daughter duo put everything on stake to fight and protect themselves from this horrific situation. The suspense, thrill, and action in the movie are worth watching.

Cast and Crew of Echo Valley

Written by Brad Ingelsby, Echo Valley stars the popular Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney in the lead roles. The duo has been supported by the cast, including Domhnall Gleeson, Fiona Shaw, Edmund Donovan, Albert Jonas, and more. The music composer of the movie is Jed Kruzel, whereas Benjamin Kracun is the cinematographer.

Reception of Echo Valley

The movie was recently released theatrically on June 6th, 2025, and received mixed reviews from both the critics and the audience. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.3/10.

 

Comments

Echo Valley Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know
