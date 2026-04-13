Eken Babu Season 9 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Bengali Series Online?

Eken Babu is a Bengali series streaming on the OTT. It is based on Eken Babu, who is a detective. It has been written by Sujan Dasgupta. Anirban Chakraborti has played the main role named Eken Babu. So far, there have been nine seasons released, and the latest one is Purulia-e Pakrao, and the eighth season is Puro Puri Eken. It is about thrilling investigations by Eken Babu and a mix of crimes and comedy. The ninth season was set to be released on January 12, 2026; however, it is now going to be released on the same OTT platform this week.

When and Where to Watch

The ninth season of Eken Babu will release on April 15, 2026, on the OTT Hoichoi Premium.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Purulia-e Pakrao gives you a glimpse of a new case, which will take you to another case, and it involves an entangled murder mystery in the Purulia area. The plot takes you to a very ordinary incident with the missing person, unusual death and stolen artefact. Further, it takes a baffling turn. Eken Babu, with his trusted companions, Pramatha and Bapi, solves various cases.

Cast and Crew

The cast has Anirban Chakrabarti playing the role of Eken Babu, Suhotra Mukhopadhyay as Bapi, and Somak Ghosh as Pramatha. It has been directed by Surajit Chatterjee. The first season was directed by Anirban Mallick. It has been produced by TVwala Media and SVF Entertainment. Sujan Dasgupta has written the story of Eeken Babu.

Reception

It has an IMDb rating of 8, as the cases are really engaging. With a blend of comedy, the story becomes really interesting.