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Youth OTT Release Date: Streaming Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Youth is a Tamil romantic drama streaming on Netflix from April 16, 2026. Directed by Ken Karunas, the film follows a teenager’s emotional journey through love, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 April 2026 19:20 IST
Youth OTT Release Date: Streaming Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

Youth will drop on Netflix on April 16, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Youth will stream on Netflix from April 16, 2026 for subscribers
  • Ken Karunas leads and directs this emotional coming-of-age romantic
  • The film explores teenage love, heartbreak, and self-discovery
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Youth is now coming to the OTT. It is a romantic drama that explores teenage emotions, self-discovery and relationships. It has been directed by Ken Karunas and the story focuses on the journey of a young boy who navigates confusion, personal growth and love during his school years. Further, the plot shows age of adolescence and focuses on the emotional challenges that comes in the life. The movie was released on March 19, 2026. Now it is going to be available to watch. Let's get to know about the cast and crew, trailer, plot and reception of Youth.

When and Where to Watch

Youth will drop on Netflix on April 16, 2026. Viewers who have a paid subscription can watch it online.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Youth shows a glimpse of a teenage boy, Praveen, who wants to experience love before he finishes school. Further, his journey goes through a heartbreak that totally breaks him. He realises that all this was meant to happen, and then he turns out mature eventually. Through his experience of this past love, he learns the true meaning of love and comes to understand it.

Cast and Crew

The cast of Youth has Ken Karunas in the main role, and along with him, there are Anishma Anil Kumar, Devadarshini, Priyanshi Yadav and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The movie is written and directed by Ken Karunas. Music has been composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. Youth has been produced by Karuppiah C. Ram, Kali Rajkumar and Sulochana Kumar under the banner of Paarvathaa Entertainments with Street Boy Studios.

Reception

This movie has gained positive reviews from the audience; however, it has a 7.4 out of 10.

 

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Further reading: Youth, netflix, imdb
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